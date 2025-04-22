Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is a true-blue foodie. Recently, Anshula shared a carousel post on Instagram revealing what she eats in a day. She begins her morning with a 2-egg omelette loaded with vegetables like spinach, tomato, onion, capsicum and basil. She also has a toast with her eggs, followed by a cup of black coffee. Her lunch scenes typically include jowar roti, sabzi and either prawns or chicken for protein. In the shared image, there was also a leftover potato dish from the night before. As a sweet treat post lunch, Anshula enjoys a small portion of mangoes.

Next, she has some overnight protein oats with milk for evening snack. This includes half a grated apple, chia and pumpkin seeds, 1 scoop of unflavoured protein powder, some flax seeds and a topping of fresh strawberries. The last meal shown in the post is a plate featuring egg bhurji, jowar roti and palak paneer. Anshula wraps her day by devouring a piece of chocolate on her bed.

Anshula Kapoor has been open about her struggles with PCOS. In her previous Instagram post, she shared her top food swaps for managing PCOS symptoms. Anshula advised switching chips with makhana, wheat flour with bajra or jowar flour and regular dahi with unsweetened Greek yoghurt. Additionally, she shared that maida bread can be swapped for sorghum or amaranth bread and aerated drinks with functional beverages like liquid IV.

Are you feeling inspired after learning about Anshula Kapoor's super-healthy diet? Click here for more celebrity foodie moments.