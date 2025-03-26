Food is one thing that binds us together. For Anshula Kapoor, it's the way she remembers her late mother, Mona Shourie. She shared a series of pictures featuring some priceless moments with her mother. Anshula added how food makes her and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, feel closer to their mother. In the clip shared on Instagram, we can see a plate of kadhi chawal. The camera then pans towards a wall with Mona's picture on it. Calling it her favourite childhood dish, which she savoured with her mommy, Anshula said, "13 years without you; kadhi chawal without you just doesn't taste the same, but I still have it every year on this date because I fool myself into thinking that I'm a fraction closer to sharing a meal with you."

Anshula continued, "I miss you on my good days, on my hard days, and everything in between.. But this date still hits deeply. Because there's a huge part of me that will never quite be okay with not being able to have another conversation with you, not hear your voice, your laugh.. Not feel your hugs. Love you, Ma. Always and forever." Check it out below:

Anshula Kapoor never shies away from speaking her mind. While this was a rather emotional post by her, she also frequently delights us with her food posts and shares her struggles with PCOS. A few days ago, Anshula posted a video and talked about her top food swap preferences for managing PCOS symptoms. In sharing her PCOS journey, she said, "The mood swings, bloating, weight fluctuations, and the never-ending hormonal rollercoaster can be exhausting," adding how food has always been her "comfort." Read on to know more.

Before that, Anshula Kapoor, in another Instagram post, revealed her food indulgences to make the most of her winters. She took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into the delicious gajar ka halwa she was delighting in. Click here to read the full story.

What do you think about Anshula Kapoor's food choices? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!