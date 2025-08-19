Guess who is the ultimate foodie explorer? None other than our favourite Rohit Saraf. The actor not only dazzles on the big screen but also knows how to spice up his Instagram timeline with some serious foodie escapades. Recently, he was seen roaming the enchanting streets of Italy, bringing the local flavours to life. Rohit treated fans to a feast for the eyes with his joyous encounters with pizza, calzone and all things delicious. He served up not just travel goals, but taste-bud goals too.





Rohit shared a string of pictures of his mouthwatering dinner from the Carlo Flamma pizzeria in Amalfi. The opening frame featured the actor gorging on a cheesy calzone. The follow-up slides offered glimpses of a margherita pizza, a flatbread and a pesto pizza. He wrapped up the meal on a sweet note with what looked like a rye cake topped with a generous swirl of pale yellow frosting and red fruit compote. In the caption, Rohit Saraf wrote, "Dreamin of this dinner everyday."

See the post here:

Earlier, Rohit Saraf travelled to Udaipur for the shoot of his upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On set, the actor enjoyed some delicious “Zero KCal” pasta prepared by his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. In a video shared on Instagram, Janhvi was seen using a spatula to saute ingredients in a pan over a gas stove. The note attached to the video read, “Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor who fed me the best pasta I have had in months and claims it was zero Kcals. Utterly delusional but worth the damage.” Read the full story here.





Rohit Saraf's foodie posts never fail to catch our eye. What do you think he will indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!