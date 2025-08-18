Who would refuse a plate of warm parathas, especially after a hectic day? When the soft, aloo-filled bread melts in your mouth with a dollop of butter on top, all your exhaustion seems to slip away with every bite. Especially if they're homemade ones. Well, don't know about you, but actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shares a similar feeling. On Friday, August 15, he posted a behind-the-scenes video from the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Instagram, showcasing his foodie side. In the special Independence Day segment, dubbed "musical mehfil", Kapil Sharma welcomed an impressive lineup of singers, including Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravijani, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan. Neeti's mother also made an appearance on the show. She won the hearts of the crew with her delicious home-cooked parathas and tasty poha.





The clip showed Neeti Mohan's mother serving parathas to Kapil Sharma and the others present at the show. Neeti and Vishal Dadlani also shared the same frame.

“Neeti ki mummy parathe leke aayin hai aur hume bohot bhook lagi hai (Neeti's mother has brought parathas and we are already hungry),” said Kapil Sharma. The plate also featured a generous portion of aloo sabzi for that extra dose of zing and comfort. We also spotted lip-smacking Indori poha, garnished with pomegranate seeds and nuts on every plate. The side note read, “After pack-up = paratha party.” Reacting to the post, Neeti Mohan commented, “Mummy ka Langar humesha on (Mummy's langar is always on).”

If Kapil Sharma's foodie post has left you craving parathas, we've got you covered. Click here to explore a collection of recipes for different varieties of parathas that you can easily try at home. From the crispy, flaky Lachcha Paratha to the wholesome Dal Ka Paratha, the layered Malabari Parotta, tangy Achaar Ka Paratha, nutritious Mixed Vegetable Paratha, and even the unique Papad Ka Paratha – there is something for every mood and palate. Treat yourself and surprise your loved ones with these comforting, home-style delights straight from your kitchen.