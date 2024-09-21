Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Udaipur for the shoot of her next film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. A self-proclaimed foodie, Janhvi doesn't compromise on her love for food, even while on outdoor shoots. In fact, she took the time to cook for her co-star Rohit Saraf, who shared an appreciation post on his Instagram stories. Rohit revealed that Janhvi made some delicious “Zero KCal” pasta. In the video, Janhvi can be seen using a spatula to saute ingredients in a pan on a gas stove. The note attached to the video read, “Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor who fed me the best pasta I have had in months and claims it was zero Kcals. Utterly delusional but worth the damage.” Janhvi also re-shared the video on her Instagram stories.





Janhvi Kapoor often expresses her affection for her friends through food. In a similar instance, the actress sent a box full of paneer bhurji to her close friend, Ananya Panday. Ananya shared an image of a black container filled with the paneer bhurji on her Instagram stories. She mentioned that it was a thoughtful gift sent by Janhvi. In her caption, Ananya tagged Janhvi and thanked her for the food. She wrote, "Best paneer bhurji ever! Thanks for sending JK." Full story here.

Always mindful of her diet, Janhvi Kapoor occasionally indulges in her sweet cravings. Once, she shared a photo of herself enjoying tres leches, a delicious sponge cake soaked in three types of milk. The dessert appeared to be from Magnolia Bakery, as suggested by the recognizable container in the picture. She captioned the photo with the heart-eyes emoji and wrote, "Pre-walk tres leches." Janhvi Kapoor was referring to her ramp walk during the Jio World Plaza's opening in Mumbai.





But that's not all – Janvhi Kapoor also posted a photo of what looked like a generous stack of pancakes topped with whipped cream. Alongside the pancakes, there appeared to be a bowl of fruit salad. “Someone say stop, please,” she captioned the photo. Click here to read in detail.





What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor's food escapades? Let us know.