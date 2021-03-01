Dubai's First Cat Cafe Doubles Up As An Adoption Centre (See Pics)

This cat cafe lets you walk home with a feline friend!

Highlights Dubai's first cat cafe has reopened post the pandemic

The cafe is offering cats for adoption to customers

Take a look at what the unique cafe is all about

The concept of pet cafes is slowly gaining popularity across the world. Indulging in one's favourite bites while cuddling a furry friend is something most pet owners would love to try. There are numerous pet cafes which feature dogs, cats, and even owls as companions. The idea is to destress and relax with some company and great food. A cat café in Dubai has taken this a notch higher by doubling up as a cat adoption centre. The Ailuromania Cat Café was inaugurated in 2015 as the first cat café in the Middle East. Today, the cafe is a shelter for about 25 rescued cats, for which the cafe owners hope to find a home.





The café was started by a cat-loving sister trio - Omnia, Alla, and Imaan Fareed. They began the operations at the eatery after finishing university, being inspired by similar ones in Korea and London. It often sees visitors who are looking to relax with a cup of coffee and some furry feline company. "Anyone who is stressed just has to find a cat. All your stress will go away," said Omnia Fareed.





The name of the café - Ailuromania - is a play on the Greek-derived word Ailurophile, which means a cat lover. Initially, the café had only stray cats on premises, but now Ailuromania hosts cats from a government-run animal shelter with the hope of increasing adoptions among local residents.





As for the menu of the café, it has plenty of choices in the Pizza, Pasta and waffle categories. You can also pick up some delightful coffee, fizzy drinks and desserts while at the café. Cat-lovers, add this unique café to your bucket list, and who knows, you might just pick up a furry friend?







