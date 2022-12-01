Dwayne Johnson needs no introduction. Popularly referred to as 'The Rock', Dwayne has garnered global popularity with his choice of movies and acting skills. Today, he is also making quite a buzz on social media. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the actor sharing regular stories and videos featuring slices of his personal life. Currently, he enjoys 350 million followers on the photo-sharing app and he keeps them updated about his whereabouts and life - what he eats, his fitness regime and more. Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a slice of his day in Hawaii on Instagram that instantly mesmerised his followers. We saw him buying a pack of Snickers from a convenience store in Hawaii.





In the video, we say Dwayne Johnson entering a convenience store and buying all the Snickers chocolate bars available there. Wonder why? His caption explains it all. The 50-year-old actor said, he did this to "right is wrong".





"We were evicted from Hawaii in '87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized @snickers every day from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 yrs old, on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre-daily workout. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," he wrote.

In the video, we could also see the people in and outside the store got all excited seeing him and started clicking pictures with The Rock.





Check out the video here:





Also Read: This Is What Dwayne Johnson's Post-Workout Cheat Meal Looks Like







Such a heart-warming video; isn't it? It instantly went viral on social media, garnering a whopping 23.8 million views and thousands of comments. "What an awesome gesture!" a comment read. Another person wrote, "MrBeast really had an influence on you huh!" A third person referred to him as "Legend".





What are your thoughts about Dwayne Johnson's gesture? Do share it with us in the comments below.