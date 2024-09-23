India is renowned for its wide range of cuisines. From spicy North Indian dishes to coconut-based meals in South India, the variety of flavorful items across the nation is simply unparalleled. However, this culinary diversity is often not reflected in in-flight meals, which are typically limited to basic and bland options. Recently, Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, echoed a similar sentiment on X (formerly Twitter). She shared a note voicing her frustration with the “boxed food” served during flights, especially highlighting the lacklustre sandwiches offered for breakfast.

Urging the Indian airlines to be more “creative”, Radhika Gupta wrote, “I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast. This is India, not the West. We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas, and countless others - that are healthy, tasty, affordable and have a shelf life. Our moms make amazing takeaway parantha rolls with leftover sabzis that taste fab. Please be creative. Spare us the sandwich. We can do better.”

Needless to say, Radhika Gupta's post sparked discussions on the micro-blogging platform. Agreeing with her, a user commented, “Cold soggy nonsense that sticks to the top of your mouth it's so dry. Don't know why the bread behaves as if it's in the middle of that desert and our mouth is the oasis it found.”

“Most plane food tastes like warm plastic. There is a big market to be captured by someone who can creatively address this issue,” said another.

“Innumerable dry food options across the country from each state, we could taste & relish them. No one serves healthy foods, millet, or ethnic foods. Say No to sandwiches, puffs, pastries pls,” pointed out a person.

Citing more breakfast options, a foodie wrote, “Upma / poha / vada / parathe / idli - like 100 options. Those sandwiches are cruel.”

Someone else highlighted the tasty food served by another Indian airline. “Totally agree that Indian chefs can surely a creative and a healthier twist to airlines meals. And there is work in progress.. this was provided by Air Vistara,” read their comment.

Do you also agree with Radhika Gupta's claim?