Think of something light, delicious and filling, Poha would be the first one to hit the list. No matter if you are from south India or north India, it is one such versatile dish that is consumed in almost every part of the country. The best part is that each region has its own signature style of making poha. For instance, Maharashtra has Kanda poha, Bihar has curd poha, Indore has its own version of masala poha also known as tari poha and many more. These are some common breakfast recipes of making poha, which you all might have tried or at least heard. But did you know that you can also make snacks from poha to accompany your evening tea or satiate your mid-meal cravings? Remember that internet viral recipe of Poha fries? Yes, just like that, we bring you some other delectable poha snacks recipes you can make at home in under 15 minutes.





From Poha fries to poha cutlet and poha medu vada, these recipes are not only delicious but also so easy and quick to make. All you need is poha (flattened rice), some oil to fry and of course some spices to make them even more delicious. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipes.

Here's A List Of 5 Delectable Poha Snacks You Can Make At Home:

1. Poha Fries:

You all must have tried classic french fries made with potatoes and then seasoned to perfection. Let's take this game up a notch by trying this poha French fries recipe. Trust us, it is crispier and even more delicious. All you need is a bowl of poha, rice flour, spices and oil to fry. You may also use corn flour instead of rice flour. Click here for the recipe.

2. Besan Poha Cutlet

Here's another delicious and crispy recipe for you. In this recipe, poha adds crunchiness and besan adds the much-loved nutty flavour. Pair these lip-smacking cutlets with tomato ketchup or mint chutney and enjoy the perfect tea-time snack in just a matter of minutes. Wondering how? Here's the recipe.

3. Poha Medu Vada

Medu vada is usually prepared by using black lentils or urad dal. Although the preparation is kind of easy but soaking dal takes a considerable amount of time. To make it easier, we have this unique entre known as Poha medu vada. So, if you want to enjoy the flavour of classic medu vada but also have time constraints, try this recipe out! Click here.

4. Chivda

Chivda is basically any desi snack made with roasted nuts, grains and dry fruits. However, we all are familiar with murmura (puffed rice) chivda. This particular poha chivda is altogether a different yet delectable recipe as compared to the usual chivda recipes. So, step in your kitchen, roast poha with nuts and dry fruits followed by some tangy spices and there you get your guilt-free snack ready. Find the recipe here.

5. Poha Paratha

Left with some poha from breakfast? Here's how you can use it. All you need to do is crush leftover poha with your hands, add in more spices according to the taste, fill the mixture into the wheat dough and roll it into the paratha. Pair it up with dahi and your wholesome lunch meal is ready to savour.

So, what are you waiting for? Go try out these unique poha snacks recipes to impress your family and friends and let us know how they liked them in the comment section below. Happy cooking!



