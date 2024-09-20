Sushi is one of the most popular Japanese delicacies around the world. However, its taste can be rather polarising among certain foodies. One person who isn't a fan is digital creator and professor Dr. Falguni Vasavada. In a recent Instagram video, she shared her first experience trying sushi. "Toh breaking news mein ye hai ki, abhi tak maine kabhi bhi sushi khayi nhi thi. Mujhe mann hi nhi ho raha tha. Woh dekhkei mujhe kuch suspicious lagta tha ([So, the breaking news is that till now, I had never eaten sushi. I never felt like eating it. It looked suspicious to me]),” she said, explaining her hesitation.

At a recent day out with friends, she finally gave it a try. "But yesterday with a group of friends, maine chakhi kyunki mangayi thi, and everybody said, ‘Try try, it's vegetarian'" ([I tasted it because we ordered it, and everyone said ‘Try it, it's vegetarian']), she shared. Despite the encouragement, Dr Vasavada wasn't impressed. "My first reaction is, why, kyun banani hai aesi cheeje? Kya milta hai aese thanda chawal ke cheeje khaane se?" (Why do we need to make such things? What do we get from eating cold rice dumplings?). Watch the complete video below:

The reel has grabbed many eyeballs online. While some people agreed with the views expressed, others felt that sushi should not be mocked in this way.

One user commented, “I mostly agree with you on all your videos. However, making fun of food type/item is not good.”

“First ever honest review of sushi I came across,” read another.

A hilarious comment read, “Sushi is about the fish. Without fish is like eating jalebi without sugar syrup.”

One more user mentioned, “As a vegetarian and as a lover of sushi, I beg to differ, ma'am. Sushi is light and fresh with an elegant sophistication that has earned it scores of admirers around the world lately.”

A comment read, “You don't like something, fair enough. But the way you describe it in a condescending manner isn't fair. Food is food.”

This person supported Falguni's opinion and mentioned, “Omg thanda chawal, never thought of it that way,” followed by a rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Another comment read, “Why the dissing? It's like chaat.”

What did you think about the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.