Office work can be stressful, and a little treat with a cup of chai often provides a much-needed break during the day. Many office-goers look forward to enjoying a hot, flavourful samosa with their evening tea. Recently, an X user revealed that her office admin provides employees with daily snacks such as samosas and vada pav. However, believing these options were unhealthy, she said she convinced the office admin to replace them with fruits instead. Along with her post, she shared a picture of boxes filled with chopped fruit.











The post quickly went viral, garnering more than a million views and attracting mixed reactions online. While some users appreciated the healthier alternative, many foodies responded with sarcastic comments about replacing beloved snacks such as samosas and vada pav with the healthier alternative for the entire office.





Several brands also joined the conversation.





Bistro by Blinkit wrote, "Corporate version of 'Ma'am, aapne kal homework diya tha'."











Instamart commented, "Office rivalries are fine, but this is where you should draw the line."











One user joked, "Ye wohi bacha hai jo madam ko test yaad karvata tha!!"





Another unimpressed X user wrote, "Jisko jo khana hai, they can have it. Playing the health card on behalf of everyone? Maybe just keep this as an option and let everyone choose, ma'am. If everyone opts for the fruits, you know there's no need to convince the admin. Right?"





Some users, however, appreciated the initiative.





One wrote, "Super, can I join? I've realised this lately as well. You need good food to do good."





Another said, "Great work. But unfortunately, the world is full of ungrateful people. They are happy with their pot bellies and high cholesterol, sugar, etc. They don't care about their health. This can make you a lot of enemies. By the way, if I were you, I would prefer a protein shake over this."





A third added, "Much better than having those deep-fried unhealthy pakoras."





What is your take on this office snacks debate? Share with us in the comments section.