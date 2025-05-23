Office life isn't just about meetings, deadlines and emails. It's also about the little things that get us through the day, like food. Whether it's a steaming cup of chai, a stash of snacks in the drawer or spontaneous group orders from that favourite food joint, every office has its own set of foodies. You've probably spotted them already or maybe you're one yourself. From the health-conscious muncher to the one who never says no to leftovers, each foodie brings flavour to the workplace. Curious to know which one you are? Read on and find out!

Here Are 6 Different Types Of Foodies You'll Find In The Office:

1. The Snack Hoarder

We all know that one person in the office who has a stash of snacks in their drawer. From savoury and sweet to tangy and sour, you name it, and they have it. They're often seen munching on these snacks in the middle of the day and going around offering them to others.

2. The Health Freak

For this type of foodie, the idea of snacking is entirely different. Their world revolves around salads, fruits and nuts. Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or an evening snack, they never skip having at least one of these in any meal. In short, they are the health connoisseur of the office.

3. The Chai/Coffee Enthusiast

Every office has someone who is perpetually glued to their chai or coffee mug. They begin and end their day with it and often have multiple refills throughout the day. You'll often spot them hovering around the coffee machine in the pantry or making their own cup.

4. The One Who Keeps Breaking Their Diet

We all know someone who never manages to stick to their diet. They might follow it strictly at home, but as soon as they step into the office, it's as if the diet never existed. No matter how hard they try, they end up giving in, especially when it's a colleague's birthday or anniversary cake cutting.

5. The One Who Eats All The Leftovers

Got leftover sabzi or rajma chawal from your lunch? No worries! This person is always around to finish up the leftovers. They are your saving grace when you can't bear to waste food, and they never say no to an extra bite!

6. The One Who's Always Ready To Order In

This type of foodie never needs an excuse to order in. They don't wait for birthdays or work anniversaries; they just go ahead and place the order. After all, who says you need a special occasion to enjoy good food?

So, which type of office foodie do you think you are? Is there another type of foodie we missed? Tell us in the comments!