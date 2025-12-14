Ever wondered how to eat an orange at a gala without using your fingers? British etiquette coach William Hanson has the answer. In a video on Instagram, Hanson explained how to eat an orange formally. While most people peel an orange by hand, separate the segments, and eat them, Hanson's 'refined' method involves using a knife and fork to cut and peel the fruit decoratively before indulging in it.

In addition to being an etiquette coach, Hanson is the owner-director of The English Manner, a leading British etiquette training institute, a two-time Sunday Times bestselling author, protocol expert, and podcaster. In the video, he guides viewers step by step on “how to eat an orange formally.”

Check out the proper process here:

First of all, you need a very sharp knife and fork.

The first thing you're going to do is cut off the stem end of the orange and set that down in the discard section of the plate.

Then you are going to turn the orange over.

Then it becomes like cutting a cake that you are going to slice or score down the skin, creating a wedge. Repeat this for the whole orange.

Then slip the knife under the skin. Score between the flesh of the orange and the skin and peel back, and repeat for all of the slices.

And once you have peeled back the sections of the skin, you can then just cut normally and eat conventionally.

“Now, if you have been served an easy-peeler, such as a satsuma, a clementine, or indeed this, you eat it in exactly the same way. Cutting off the top, turning it over, and scoring along the skin,” he concludes the video.

Watch the video here:

The formal method of indulging in orange left foodies divided with mixed reactions.

A user hilariously said, “Next time, please try coconut.”

Another person joked, “How to elegantly react when juice splashes into the eye?”

Someone wondered, “At this point, you are playing with us... I bet you laugh in between takes at the absurdity.”

“It will be dark before you finish eating breakfast,” joked one more person.

“When I'm in this kind of dining, I expect my fruit to be already cut and portioned,” mentioned another.

One wrote, “If they are serving a full orange in a formal event, they should learn some ‘formal' lessons first!”

Echoing the same emotion, another user added, “If the occasion is that formal, then the staff will cut the oranges prior to serving them.”

Hanson, already known for his viral tips on formal dining, including proper ways to hold a wine glass or teacup, continues to draw attention for his strict etiquette rules applied to everyday foods.

Earlier, he went viral again for demonstrating the “formal” way to eat French fries in a fine-dining setting. He advised against picking up fries with fingers, instead showing how to “decant” them onto a plate and eat them using a knife and fork, even cutting long fries to show proper technique. Read more here.