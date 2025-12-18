Prawns are one of the most versatile and loved seafood options, perfect for quick meals that never compromise on flavour. Whether grilled, tossed in spices or cooked in a creamy sauce, they always deliver a satisfying bite. If you are looking for something bold and exciting, these butter garlic thecha prawns will blow your mind. Spicy, buttery and luxuriously creamy, they make the quickest high-protein dinner you can whip up at home. The recipe, shared by the Instagram page @aathirasethumadhavan, proves that restaurant-style prawns are easier than you think. And the best part? You can either cook them yourself or simply order them through your favourite online food delivery app for instant indulgence.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a fiery Maharashtrian condiment made by roasting garlic, green chillies, and peanuts, then blending them with fresh coriander into a coarse paste. It's bold, smoky, and adds an irresistible punch to any dish. This traditional chutney is a flavour bomb that instantly elevates simple meals.

What Makes Butter Garlic Thecha Prawns A Must-Try?

This dish combines the richness of butter and cream with the smoky heat of thecha, creating a perfect balance of flavours. Juicy prawns soak up the spicy, garlicky goodness, making it a unique twist on classic seafood recipes. Every bite is a burst of spice and freshness that seafood lovers will adore.

How Spicy Is Thecha And Can You Adjust It?

Thecha is traditionally very spicy, but you can easily control the heat by reducing the number of chillies or adding more peanuts and coriander for balance. A splash of lime juice also helps mellow the spice. This flexibility makes it perfect for both spice lovers and those who prefer milder flavours.

What To Serve With Butter Garlic Thecha Prawns?

Serve these prawns with steamed rice for a comforting meal or pair them with buttery pav for a street-style indulgence. They also make a fantastic starter with a crisp salad or garlic bread. For a complete experience, add a chilled drink to balance the heat.

How To Make Butter Garlic Thecha Prawns | Butter Garlic Prawns Recipe

Start by making the thecha. Dry roast garlic and green chillies until they are slightly blistered, then add peanuts and roast for another minute. Blend everything with fresh coriander into a coarse paste - this fiery condiment will give your prawns a bold kick. Next, cook the prawns. Heat butter in a pan and saute chopped garlic and onion until golden and fragrant. Add the prawns and cook for two to three minutes, then season with turmeric, pepper, and salt. Stir in thecha, mix well, and let it cook for another 3-4 mins. Pour in fresh cream and simmer for a minute to create a rich sauce. Finish the dish with a sprinkle of chaat masala, some chopped spring onions, and a squeeze of lime juice for freshness. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Tips To Make Perfect Butter Garlic Thecha Prawns

1. Balance The Heat And Flavour

Thecha is fiery by nature, so adjust the number of chillies based on your spice tolerance. Roast garlic and chillies until blistered for a smoky depth, and blend with fresh coriander for freshness.

2. Don't Overcook The Prawns

Prawns cook very quickly, just 2-3 minutes on medium heat is enough. Overcooking makes them rubbery, so add the thecha and cream after prawns are almost done to keep them juicy.

3. Finish With Freshness

A squeeze of lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala at the end brighten the dish and balance the richness of butter and cream. Garnish with spring onions for crunch and colour.





So, what are you waiting for? Cook this prawn recipe at home, or if you're not in the mood to cook, simply order it online through your favourite food delivery platform.





