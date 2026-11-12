As the year winds down, there's still plenty to discover before 2026 comes to a close, especially for food lovers eager to explore what's new on the plate. Across India, restaurants, cafes and luxury hotels are unveiling seasonal menus, festive specials, chef collaborations and inventive culinary experiences inspired by local flavours and global trends. Whether you're planning a weekend outing, a holiday meal or simply looking for your next memorable dining experience, these newly launched menus offer a delicious way to end the year, one bite at a time.



Delhi-NCR

Gola Sizzlers

Winter has its own way of bringing people together-over lingering dinners, familiar flavours and something warm to sip. Embracing these small pleasures, Gola Sizzlers introduces its Winter Special Drinks menu, a collection of four classics that complement the unmistakable sizzle of its signature platters.





The menu captures the season through Hot Toddy, Mulled Wine, Hot Chocolate and Irish Coffee. From the inviting warmth of a Hot Toddy to the festive charm of Mulled Wine, each offers a different way to settle into winter. Hot Chocolate brings a touch of nostalgia and indulgence, while Irish Coffee makes a fitting companion to conversations that carry on long after a meal.

Paired with sizzling platters fresh from the kitchen, the drinks bring a new dimension to the Gola Sizzlers table. It is a meeting of two winter pleasures: hearty food and warming sips, best enjoyed in good company. Whether it is a family gathering, an overdue catch-up or a spontaneous dinner on a chilly evening, the seasonal selection invites guests to stay a little longer and savour the occasion.

Photo: Gola Sizzlers







Mumbai

Fi'lia At Roswyn

Fi'lia at Roswyn has launched a special truffle menu celebrating both Alba white truffles and black truffles through a range of Italian dishes. The menu combines seasonal ingredients, cheeses, handmade pasta and curated pairings to showcase the distinct flavours of the two prized truffle varieties.





The a la carte menu features six black truffle-focused dishes, including Jerusalem Artichoke Soup, Polenta Concia with Taleggio cheese fondue and soft egg, Taleggio Cheese-Stuffed Gnocchi, Piedmont Cheese Risotto, and Sunny Side-Up Fried Eggs with mushrooms and mushroom jus.





For a more immersive experience, The Truffle Experience multi-course set menu features both white and black truffles. Highlights include Jerusalem Artichoke Soup, Polenta Concia, a choice between Taleggio Cheese-Stuffed Gnocchi or New Zealand Lamb Tartare with white truffle, followed by a choice of Piedmont Cheese Risotto or 30 Egg Yolk Tajarin Pasta with black truffle. The meal also includes a Lion's Mane Mushroom 'Steak' with black truffle and concludes with Tartufo al Cioccolato.

Photo: Roswyn

Tokyo Matcha Bar

Tokyo Matcha Bar has expanded its menu at its Bandra outlet with a range of matcha-based beverages, speciality coffee, Asian-inspired dishes and desserts. Highlights include the Monster Cookie Matcha and Monster Cookie Coffee, topped with oversized freshly baked cookies, alongside drinks such as Strawberry Matcha Latte, Cookie Lychee Matcha and Ube Matcha Latte.





The food menu features gyoza, wontons, Asian small plates, Katsu Burger, Katsu Curry & Rice, Dan Dan Noodles and Sumo Phat Noodles, while the dessert selection includes Tiramisu, Basque Cheesecake, Old School Chocolate Cake, Cakey Cookie and Smash Croissants.

Photo: Tokyo Matcha Bar

Sweeney, Khar

Sweeney is bringing something new to the table with new additions to its Thai-inspired food menu and an all-new cocktail selection.The food highlights include Thai Shroom Taco, Pandan Grilled Chicken, Sweet Potato Massaman Gnocchi, Tom Yum Fish Risotto and Sweet Potato Churros. The cocktail menu spans fresh, citrus-led blends to spirit-forward serves, with highlights such as the Bangkok Breeze, Zen Garden, Mango Muse, Tuk Tuk and Pecan Old Fashioned. Also worth trying is the Bangkok Lunch Club, a five-course set lunch featuring Thai favourites such as Pandan Paneer, Crispy Shiitake, Som Tam with Peanut Crunch, Classic Thai Green Curry, Grilled Nam Chin Broccoli and Charred Avocado Tofu and Thai Sangkaya, a traditional Thai dessert and a must-try from the menu.











Bengaluru

Yauatcha

A little taste of 1960s Hong Kong comes to Yauatcha Bengaluru with One Night in Kowloon, a limited-edition menu inspired by the street-food culture and forgotten recipes of the city's historic neighbourhoods. The menu features dishes such as Crispy Glass Noodles Spring Roll, Pear with Avocado Fruit Bao, Typhoon Shelter Prawns in Spicy Crispy Garlic and Truffle Seafood Shui Mai. Cocktails like The Neon Street, Patrick Edward Flower Market and Typhoon Highball complete the experience. The menu offers a glimpse into Hong Kong's culinary past through a selection of nostalgic flavours and Cantonese preparations.















