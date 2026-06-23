Norway striker Erling Haaland continued his sensational run at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring twice in his side's 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday, June 22. The victory helped Norway secure a place in the knockout stages, while Haaland's latest brace added to his growing tally in the tournament and further strengthened his position in the Golden Boot race. Erling Haaland became only the sixth player in FIFA World Cup history to score multiple goals in each of his first two appearances at the tournament.





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While Haaland is making headlines for his performances on the pitch, the Norwegian footballer has also attracted attention for his eating habits off it. In an interview shared by the Instagram account Premier League India, Haaland spoke about his fondness for Indian cuisine.

"I love Indian food, to be honest," he said. When asked about his favourites, the footballer revealed that he particularly enjoys lamb chops, butter chicken and garlic naan.





Watch the full video below:

What Does Erling Haaland Eat? A Look At His Diet

Haaland's food choices have often sparked curiosity, with many wondering how the footballer fuels himself for top-level competition.





According to news publication Hola, the striker follows a nutrition-focused diet designed to support performance and recovery. The report states that Haaland consumes around 6,000 calories a day as part of his training and fitness regimen.





One aspect of his diet that has drawn particular attention is his preference for nutrient-dense foods. According to the report, organ meats such as cow hearts and liver feature regularly in his meals. These foods are valued for their nutritional profile and are included as part of his broader eating plan.





The Hola report also notes that Haaland prioritises high-quality protein sources and follows an eating pattern aimed at supporting recovery and maintaining peak physical condition. Beyond nutrition, recovery practices and hydration reportedly form an important part of his overall routine as a professional athlete.





As Haaland continues to impress at the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans remain fascinated not only by his goal-scoring abilities but also by the diet and food habits that help power one of football's biggest stars. And if his own words are anything to go by, butter chicken and garlic naan are firmly on that list.