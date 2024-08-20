Fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common, thanks to modern lifestyle choices. While it may seem harmless, this condition can have serious consequences. The liver, the body's second largest organ, plays a crucial role in detoxification and fat metabolism. Fatty liver often develops silently, without any clear signs. So how can you tell if your liver might be at risk? It's not just about what you eat, but also how you live. If you're concerned about your liver health, this guide is for you. Here are seven habits that might indicate a fatty liver. We're not here to lecture - just to help you catch the signs before it's too late.





Here Are 7 Habits That May Indicate A Fatty Liver:

Dietitian and nutritionist Shweta J Panchal (@dt.shwetashahpanchal) explains how your lifestyle and eating habits can impact liver health. Here are some signs and habits to watch out for:

1. Sedentary Lifestyle

If you spend most of your day sitting, whether at work or home, you could be at risk for fatty liver. Prolonged sitting slows down metabolism and promotes fat accumulation in the liver. This lack of movement hampers the body's ability to break down fats effectively, leading to liver damage over time.

2. Weekend Fast Food Binges

Indulging in fast food on weekends is common, but overindulgence can be harmful. Fast foods are loaded with unhealthy fats, sugars, and refined carbs, which can strain the liver and contribute to fat buildup.

3. Alcohol Consumption

Regular alcohol consumption, even during work-related events, can harm your liver. The liver metabolises alcohol, and excessive intake can overwhelm its processing capacity, leading to fat accumulation. Mindful drinking is crucial to protect your liver from long-term damage.

4. Skipping Vegetables

Not including enough vegetables in your diet can increase your risk of fatty liver. Vegetables are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that support liver health by aiding digestion and preventing fat buildup. Incorporating a variety of vegetables into your meals is key to maintaining a healthy liver.

5. Sitting After Meals

Sitting immediately after eating can hinder digestion and contribute to fatty liver. Inactivity after meals slows down calorie burning and fat metabolism, leading to fat storage in the liver. A short walk after meals can improve digestion and reduce fat buildup.

6. Lack of Physical Activity

It's not just your diet - lack of exercise also plays a role in developing fatty liver. Regular physical activity boosts metabolism and prevents fat storage. Incorporate some form of exercise into your daily routine to enhance liver health.

7. Late-Night Dinners

Eating dinner after 8 PM can disrupt your body's fat metabolism and digestion. Late-night meals are more likely to be stored as fat in the liver, increasing the risk of fatty liver. Aim to eat earlier in the evening and opt for lighter meals.

Avoid these habits to keep your liver healthy and functioning optimally!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.