Travellers often complain about costly airport food. A simple cup of tea costs as much as a proper meal outside. A samosa, sandwich or coffee often comes with prices that make you double-check the bill. Yet, despite the shock, people still pay up because airports are one of those places where you don't really have a choice. But the Udaan Yatri Cafe at Indian airports is catching people pleasantly off guard. A short, viral video doing the rounds online shows tea, samosas and a price tag that feels almost unreal for an airport.





IIT Bombay alumnus Piyush Tripathi, who was travelling with his wife, shared a video of their experience at the airport cafe. As the couple walked through the airport, he asked her, “Samosa khaogi airport par?” (Will you have a samosa at the airport?) She agreed, likely expecting the usual expensive experience. He led her straight to the Udaan Yatri Cafe inside the terminal.





At the cafe, the couple picked up two cups of tea and samosas, clearly surprised at the prices. Piyush asked, “Kiski wajah se hua hai ye?” (Who made this possible?)





Her answer came, “Raghav Chadha.” Two samosas priced at Rs 20 each and cups of tea costing Rs 10 each.





The caption read, “Expectation: Airport = mehenga. Reality: Rs 20 samosa + Rs 10 chai. Fact check passed.”







Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha commented under the post, “Haha, hope you enjoyed the samosa.”





“ I totally agree,” his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, commented.





The internet also hopped on the comments section.





A user wrote, “Much-needed step for the middle class! Well done Raghav Chadha.”





Another wrote, “Nice initiative.”





Someone said, “Is this available at Mumbai Airport?”





A user added, “I guess it is only available in selected airports as of now. Not yet in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi.”





“These cafes should be in malls as well,” a user suggested.





A user wrote, “UDAAN cafes should have been opened in the boarding gate areas, which are accessible after the security check. Currently, UDAAN cafes are located in the check-in area where passengers drop their luggage and collect their boarding passes. Once travellers proceed through security toward the boarding gates, there is no way to return to the UDAN cafe area if the need arises.”





What Is Udaan Yatri Cafe?

Udaan Yatri Cafe is a government-backed initiative designed to provide affordable food and beverages to travellers at airports. The idea gained momentum after Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha raised the issue in Parliament.





These cafes have been opened in several cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bhubaneswar. The menu includes -

Tea – Rs 10

Bottled water – Rs 10

Coffee – Rs 20

Samosa – Rs 20

Sweet of the day/vada/local snacks – Rs 20