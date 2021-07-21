When one thinks of South Indian breakfast dishes, idli and dosa are the two most common dishes that come to our mind. And there is a reason these two dishes are considered classics. In addition to tasting yummy, they have stood the test of time and have also been recreated in innumerable ways to suit contemporary tastes. Dosas, in particular, have been reimagined through the ages. While some may consider pancakes to be the Western sibling of Indian dosas, food connoisseurs will argue that nothing can beat the warmth of a well-made, crispy dosa.





However, one cannot be blamed if the dish tends to feel jaded after several years of it being on the daily breakfast menu. To tackle this, we have curated a list of unique dosa recipes that will blow your mind and send your taste buds on a happy gastronomic ride. Take a look:





Here're 7 Unique Dosa Recipes For You:

1. Cheese Chilli Dosa

Let us start with a simple yet quirky recipe. This dosa is a perfect treat for all the cheese lovers out there. All you have to do is add some grated cheese and chilli flakes to the dosa as it is browning on the pan. Be gentle while folding it, so that the dosa does not tear.





2. Chicken Dosa





If you are a non-vegetarian, chances are that you have tried to imagine every vegetarian dish in its meaty avatar. And we think that the dosa should be no different. This recipe elevates the simple dosa with a yummy and spicy chicken filling. Vegetarians can replace the chicken with paneer.





3. Pav Bhaji Dosa





If you ever wanted to know what an Indian fusion recipe would look like, this is it. This recipe combines classic north Indian street food with south India's best comfort food. Next time you have some leftover pav bhaji, you know what to do.





4. Palak Dosa





If you are someone who stays away from greens, despite knowing that you need to add them to your diet, this dosa is perfect for you. In this recipe, spinach, known as palak in Hindi, is added to the dosa to give you a nutritious and wholesome meal.





5. Mini Soya Dosa





This dosa recipe is what you need if you are on a regiment to get fitter. This dish is made using soya milk and whole wheat flour. Healthy and tasty, what is not to love about the dish?





6. Egg Dosa





Egg is one of the most versatile ingredients, just as dosa is a dish that is easy to experiment with. When you put the two together, you get the delectable egg dosa.





7. Ghee Roast Chicken Dosa Quesadilla





While this recipe sounds intimidating, it is simple. It involves stuffing the dosa with ample chicken and cheese and cutting the dosa into bite-sized triangles. Works best with curry leaf dip.





Which of these will you make first? Tell us in the comment section.