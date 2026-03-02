Jaggery remains a widely used ingredient in Indian households throughout the year. From sweetening traditional desserts to enriching ayurvedic drinks, this natural sweetener is valued for its earthy flavour and health benefits. However, its popularity has also led to growing concerns about adulteration. Reports suggest that jaggery is often mixed with substances like sugar, chalk powder or even baking soda, reducing its purity and compromising its quality. To help consumers stay vigilant, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a simple home test to detect adulteration.

Why Jaggery Gets Adulterated

Jaggery is commonly adulterated because of its high market value and seasonal demand. Unscrupulous manufacturers may mix cheaper substances to improve texture, colour or weight. One such adulterant is baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), which enhances the appearance of jaggery blocks and makes them look smoother and more appealing. While the addition may not always be obvious, it affects the authenticity and natural goodness of the product.

The Simple FSSAI Test To Detect Baking Soda In Jaggery

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), FSSAI demonstrated an easy test that anyone can perform at home to detect adulteration.

Here's how to do it

Take 1/4 teaspoon of crushed jaggery in a test tube or small glass. Add 3 ml of hydrochloric acid (HCL) to the sample. Observe the reaction.

What the results mean

No bubbles formed -> The jaggery is pure.

Bubble formation observed -> The jaggery is adulterated.

Why do bubbles form?

When jaggery contains sodium bicarbonate, it reacts with hydrochloric acid to release carbon dioxide gas, creating bubbles. This fizzing is a clear indicator that the jaggery has been tampered with. FSSAI also shared a reminder along with the video: "Festivities call for a little extra care. If you're using jaggery this season, watch this video to learn a simple test to find out whether it is adulterated or not. Stay aware & stay informed. #NoToAdulteration".

Check out FSSAI's X post below:

Adulteration And Your Safety

While baking soda may not seem dangerous in small amounts, it alters the natural composition of jaggery and can affect digestion and nutrient absorption. Consuming adulterated jaggery over time can also negate the health benefits that pure, traditionally made jaggery provides, such as aiding digestion, boosting immunity and improving energy levels.

What Does FSSAI Recommend?

FSSAI advises that while home tests can help identify basic forms of adulteration, they are not a substitute for laboratory testing. Only certified labs can conclusively determine the purity of jaggery and detect multiple adulterants at once. Nevertheless, simple checks like this one can serve as a useful first step for consumers to stay vigilant and make better purchasing choices.

How To Avoid Buying Adulterated Jaggery

Here are some quick tips to keep in mind:

Check the FSSAI licence number before buying packaged jaggery.

Avoid overly bright or shiny jaggery blocks, as these may indicate the use of artificial colorants or additives.

Choose trusted brands or reliable vendors known for quality.

Opt for darker jaggery which is often less processed.

Avoid unusually cheap jaggery, as low prices can signal adulteration.

What To Do If You Suspect Adulteration

If you come across suspicious jaggery, you can report it directly to:

FSSAI's online complaint portal

FSSAI mobile app

Local food safety department

Reporting such cases helps authorities take strict action and maintain food safety standards for all consumers.





With simple checks and mindful choices, you can make sure your jaggery is as authentic as it should be.