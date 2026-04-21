India's food regulator has issued a new advisory that could change how Ashwagandha is used in health and wellness products. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has tightened its guidelines, clearly specifying which parts of the popular Ayurvedic herb can be used in food items. As per FSSAI's latest communication, Ashwagandha leaves are not allowed in food products – whether in raw form, extracts, or any other version.

What Parts Of Ashwagandha Can Be Used In Supplements

The regulator pointed out that under its 2016 nutraceutical and health supplement regulations, only Ashwagandha roots and their extracts are permitted, and that too within specified limits. The advisory comes after authorities noticed that some manufacturers were using the leaves in their formulations, which falls outside the approved guidelines.

Why Only The Root Is Allowed

According to the existing framework, listed under Schedule IV of the 2016 regulations, only certain plant parts are approved for use in food categories like health supplements and functional foods. In the case of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), the root has recognised safety and usage standards, while the leaves are not included in the permitted list.

Backing From The Ministry Of Ayush

The move is also supported by the Ministry of Ayush, which recently directed manufacturers of Ayurvedic products to stick to Ashwagandha roots and avoid using leaves in any form. This alignment between regulators signals a stricter push for compliance across both food and traditional medicine sectors.

What This Means For Brands

Food Business Operators (FBOs) have been asked to ensure immediate compliance. Any product currently using Ashwagandha leaves may need reformulation. FSSAI has also warned that violations could lead to action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.





Regulators across states and union territories have been instructed to keep a close watch, meaning enforcement is expected to tighten in the coming months.





Ashwagandha has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, especially in wellness drinks, capsules, and fortified foods. This advisory is a reminder that “natural” doesn't automatically mean unrestricted – every ingredient still needs to meet defined safety and regulatory standards.