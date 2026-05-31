Actress Sameera Reddy recently explored Goa's famous Mapusa Friday Market and gave her followers a glimpse of the state's traditional foods and local produce. Sharing a video on Instagram, Sameera described the market as “a taste of Goa's traditions, flavours, and memories” and encouraged her followers to visit it. “Make a trip to Mapusa Friday Market,” she captioned the post.

Traditional Goan Ingredients Take Centre Stage

During her visit with her children and mother-in-law, the actor showcased several unique Goan ingredients and snacks, including Maddache Godd, a traditional coconut-jaggery sweet that locals believe is beneficial for health and haemoglobin levels.

She also highlighted Moto Mircha, or fat chillies, known for their rich flavour despite their mild heat. Sameera was particularly surprised by the unusually large garlic sold at the market.





The actor further explored local favourites such as Ambyache Sola (dried mango slices), Biba or Bibba (germinated cashew seeds), Kanna (a local Goan berry), Kokum, and Tirphal, a spice commonly used in coastal cuisine.





Apart from food items, the market is also known for its wide variety of sarees, flowers, spices, handicrafts, and other local products.





“Every stall has a story, and every ingredient brings back a Goan memory,” she wrote.

Sameera Also Shares Traditional Goan Curry Recipe

Earlier, Sameera Reddy shared another video showing how she made a traditional Goan mango-coconut curry using fresh ingredients. She began by picking ripe mangoes directly from a tree. After washing and peeling them, she grated fresh coconut and blended it with coriander seeds, turmeric, and red chilli powder to create a smooth spice paste.





Next, she heated oil in a pan and added mustard seeds. Once the seeds started popping, she added curry leaves and chopped mangoes, stir-frying them for about a minute. She then mixed in turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and a little water.





Once the mangoes were cooked, Sameera stirred in the coconut-spice paste and let the curry simmer for a few more minutes. The dish was then ready to be served. Click here to read the full story.



