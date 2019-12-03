Winter Special: 2-Minute Homemade Hot Chocolate Recipe To Warm You Up

Hot Chocolate Recipe: This recipe can be made with maximum ease and minimum effort.

As soon as the temperature drops, one thing that instantly pops up in our mind is hot chocolate. The joy of sipping on hot chocolate topped with marshmallows in this nippy weather while all curled up in a warm blanket is above all. Be it kids or adults, almost everyone loves hot chocolate. There is no dearth of hot chocolate recipes on the internet; there are a number of ways with which you can spruce up your favourite hot chocolate. From add-ons like peppermint extract, salted caramel, cinnamon stick or hazelnut chocolate spread, you can bring to use a plethora of available ingredients in your kitchen to take the flavour game of hot chocolate on another level.





If you're looking for that perfect hot chocolate recipe that can be made with maximum ease and minimum effort, you're in luck. Here we bring to you a 2-minute hot chocolate recipe that is not only uber comforting, but would also save you time and effort.

Here's How To Make 2-Minute Hot Chocolate At Home:

Ingredients:





Whole milk: 1 cup

Chocolate chips: 4 tablespoons

Vanilla Extract: one-quarter tsp

Sugar: 2 tablespoon





Method:





Take a bowl and add milk to it. Heat it over high flame for about 1 minute.

Once the milk is steaming (but not boiling), turn off the flame. Add sugar, vanilla extract and chocolate chips to the bowl and stir till the chocolate completely dissolves. It would take about 30-40 seconds.

You can savour it as is or top with add-ons of your choice.





Note: If you can't start your day without a kick of caffeine, you may throw in a pinch of coffee to the hot chocolate drink to give it an extra boost. Additionally, you may as well add cinnamon and pepper to the drink to enhance its warming properties.





Whether you like it sweet, boozy, or chocolate-y, you can experiment in n number of ways. If you're looking for more such variations of hot chocolate, click here. Even kids can prepare this easy recipe at home using a microwave instead.





Now, that we have shared with you a stellar and quick recipe of hot chocolate, keep it handy. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and stay warm, one mug at a time! Try this recipe at home and do share your feedback with us in the comments section below.







