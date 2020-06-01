SEARCH
  • News
  • Biryani Paired With Chocolate Spread Goes Viral, Netizens Call It An 'Abomination'

Biryani Paired With Chocolate Spread Goes Viral, Netizens Call It An 'Abomination'

A Facebook page has paired the much-loved chocolate hazelnut spread with the staple rice dish - Biryani, and the results weren't to the liking of many netizens.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 01, 2020 16:23 IST

Reddit
Biryani Paired With Chocolate Spread Goes Viral, Netizens Call It An 'Abomination'

A Facebook page came up with the invention of pairing chocolate spread with biryani.

Highlights
  • Biryani paired with chocolate spread is the latest invention
  • A Facebook page shared this picture on social media
  • Reactions poured in as netizens found the combination disgusting

There are good food combinations which are interestingly made with a fusion of two foods you couldn't have imagined. And then there are pairings of food items which make us wonder why they were invented in the first place. A Facebook post by a page has paired the much-loved chocolate hazelnut spread with the staple rice dish - Biryani, and the results weren't to the liking of many netizens on the social media platform. Take a look at the picture:



(Also Read: )

"How excited are you for the new #NutellaBiryani?," read the caption of the picture posted by @ZabihaHalalFun aka Muslim Memes on Facebook. The bizarre picture showed a luscious flavourful biryani in an orange-yellowish hue with chocolate spread drizzled poured on top. Both the things may be loved in equal measure, but only as individual dishes. Clearly, this absurd combination did not go down well with netizens who lashed out at the page for creating an 'abomination'.

The post went viral on Facebook, garnering over 3.5k shares and 1.5k comments. Reactions to the post were mostly angry or appalled, with users commenting things like, "Stay right there! Imma call the damn cops!" One user compared this combination to the other topping on pizza which is hated by a lot of people, saying, "This is as sinful as putting pineapples on pizza." Another user reacted by commenting with a picture of Elaichi or Cardamom, saying, "Wait until these guys kick in."

Would you try the combination of chocolate spread with biryani? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Bizarre Food CombinationsViralChocolate Biryani
World Milk Day 2020: 7 Unique Summer Drinks That Are Ideal To Reap The Benefits Of Milk
World Milk Day 2020: 7 Unique Summer Drinks That Are Ideal To Reap The Benefits Of Milk
Watch: Is Virtual Eating Possible? This Unique Device Lets You Taste Any Food Without Even Eating It!
Watch: Is Virtual Eating Possible? This Unique Device Lets You Taste Any Food Without Even Eating It!

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com