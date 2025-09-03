India's food culture never takes a pause-it's always bubbling with something exciting. One week it's a new trend, the next it's a pop-up that suddenly everyone's queuing up for. With September and October rolling in, the calendar is packed with food festivals that promise a real treat. Think vibrant regional thalis, inventive fusion plates, sizzling grills, and indulgent desserts-all waiting to be devoured. And it doesn't matter if you're a hardcore street food loyalist or the kind who plans entire trips around food trails, this season has you covered. Plus, it's not just Delhi hogging the spotlight-cities across India are setting up feasts worth travelling for. Here's your guide to the food festivals spicing up September and October 2025.

Here Are Some Exciting Food Festivals And Events To Attend In September-October 2025

Delhi:

Enjoy The Flavours Of Kerala At The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, invites guests to embark on a soulful culinary voyage through the spices, stories, and traditions of Kerala with its specially curated food festival, A Taste of Kerala. Crafted in collaboration with Guest Chef Ebeesh from Le Meridien Kochi, the festival celebrates the authentic flavours of God's Own Country. From crisp appams and fragrant stews to iconic coastal delicacies, guests can savour a rich tapestry of regional favourites brought to life with heart and heritage. The celebration culminates in a traditional Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast, honouring the rich harvest traditions of Kerala.





When: 26th August to 4th September, 2025

Onam Sadya: 5th & 6th September, 2025





Where: 1, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Sector 29, New Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Photo Credit: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Welcomes One Michelin-Starred Chef Karim Khouani for an Exclusive Pop-Up at Sorrento

This September, the ambience at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi will be laced with the aromas of Europe's finest kitchens. One Michelin-starred Chef Karim Khouani, takes over Sorrento showcasing contemporary European cuisine. For this exclusive week-long pop-up at Sorrento, Chef Karim unveils an exclusive menu that illustrates his mastery. Guests can appreciate a bread serving with butter, followed by Canadian Lobster with Grapefruit and Carrots, Crab Salad, Tomato tart with Mustard and Tomato Sorbet.





The mains feature Fish Wellington, Chicken Ballotine with Truffle Sauce, Grilled Lobster with Emulsion of Cumin and Warm Heart Lettuce. Dessert offerings include Pistachio Soufflé with pistachio, Classic Tarte Tatin with Vanilla Ice-Cream. Each creation is designed to surpass expectations and immerse diners in a dining experience reminiscent of Europe's most prominent tables.





When: 3rd to 7th September 2025

Where: 19, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Photo Credit: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Burma Burma Presents 'From Burma, With Tea', A Tribute To Its Vibrant Tea Shop Culture

This monsoon season, Burma Burma invites you to gather your friends and family for 'From Burma, With Tea' - a one-of-a-kind Burmese Tea Shop experience. A limited-edition menu featuring rich Burmese pulled teas, both hot and iced alongside crackling bites and flavourful shared plates.

Highlights include the traditional Burmese Milk Tea, a comforting blend of black tea, condensed milk and evaporated milk. Indulgent offerings like the Yangon Royal Tea, crowned with a layer of cream, and the decadent Creamy Bagan Tea, inspired by Bagan state's bustling markets, offer nostalgia with every sip. Cold options include the refreshing Iced Milk Tea with a milk foam cloud, and the creamy Coconut Iced Tea stirred with coconut milk and coconut custard. These teas are perfectly paired with comforting, flavour-packed dishes that echo the spirit of Burmese Tea Shops. Snack on the Chin State Potato Croquettes, crisp on the outside and filled with mock meat delicately flavoured with five-spice or share plates like the spicy Corner Cart Skewers and Cracklin' Burmese Dumplings, stuffed with shiitake and edamame and seasoned with Burmese curry powder.





When: September 1 to 30, 2025

Where: All Outlets Of Burma Burma In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Photo: Burma Burma









Mumbai:

From the Stillness of Mount Fuji to the Blaze of the Desert Sun - KOKO's Polar Menu Tells a Tale of Two Worlds

This August, KOKO Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad unveil a spirited new chapter in their ever-evolving cocktail journey - the 2nd edition of KOKO's Polar Menu, a limited-edition, month-long celebration of contrasts. The journey begins with First Frost, a crisp and effervescent blend of sake umami vermouth, mezcal, apple-chamomile soda, and a delicate rainbow meringue topper - evoking the breath of a mountain morning with a finish that is as light as it is playful. Smoke Blossom follows with a soft, smouldering elegance. This cocktail layers H.M. Nigori sake with mezcal, a house-made rosella-Mogo Mogo cordial, and a fragrant rosemary spray to create a floral and earthy mix with a smoky whisper.





In North by South, the tropical meets the mystical in a blend of kombu sake, toasted coconut tequila, mezcal, and a salted coconut-calcium cordial - all rounded off with a mist of cardamom sake. It's lush, saline, and hauntingly smooth. Desert Snow offers a fresh take on floral complexity, combining sake and tequila silver with blue pea honey syrup, citric acid solution, orange bitters, and a jasmine-sake foam - a delicate, frothy pour that plays between sweetness and sourness.

Kimonotini reimagines the classic martini through an elegant East-Meets-West lens, balancing lychee sake, grass tequila, lotus liqueur, and a smooth sake-mirin cordial. The result? A clean, floral and thoroughly modern signature serve.

Then there's Liquid Fire, a bold union of sake and tequila blanco with an in-house sakura-Sichuan pepper soda - striking a daring contrast between floral sweetness and crackling spice. And finally, Yin Juan is a fiery yet balanced expression of sake and tequila reposado, paired with an in-house jackfruit-shishito chilli cordial, fresh lemon juice and velvet foamer. It's a drink that dances between heat and harmony.





When: 8th August to 15th September, 2025

Where: KOKO Mumbai, KOKO Bengaluru, And KOKO Hyderabad

Photo: KOKO

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra Welcomes Moebius Milan for a One-Night-Only Bar Takeover

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra, in collaboration with All Things Nice, is delighted to announce a spectacular one-night-only bar takeover by Moebius Milan. Guests will be introduced to unique flavor stories brought to life in drinks such as the Whiskey Peach and Soda, a refreshing and fruity blend of Absolut Elyx, Chivas 12 Y.O, Peach, Basil, and CO₂. Another highlight is the Shochu Daisy, which balances freshness with floral and citrus notes, crafted with Monkey 47, Shochu, Grapefruit, Vanilla, and Olive Oil. For those who enjoy buttery and bright tropical flavors, the Brioche Daiquiri, made with Havana Club, Banana, Salted Brioche, and Verjus, is unmissable. The experience rounds off with Dirty Gold, a savory yet smooth concoction of Chivas 12 Y.O, Monkey 47, Pear, Apple, Brine, and Honey.

When the clock strikes 11:30 PM, the party continues as Olive transitions into a full bar night, driven by music, great energy, and the unmatched spirit of Olive's legendary Thursday evenings. Signature cocktails, engaging company, and the unmistakable Olive vibe set the tone for a night guests will remember.

When: September 4, 2025

Where: 14, Nargis Dutt Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Photo: Olive Bar & Kitchen

Sofitel Mumbai BKC Brings the Flavours of Singapore to the City with 'Savour Singapore' Festival

Renowned for curating global culinary journeys and hosting iconic gastronomy showcases, Sofitel Mumbai BKC now unveils yet another spectacular chapter: the Savour Singapore, a 10-day immersive journey into the vibrant heart of Singapore's culinary heritage. Guests can look forward to an exceptional line-up of iconic dishes-from Kambing Soup and Soto Ayam to Singapore Chilli Crab, Fish Head Curry, Hainanese Chicken Rice, and Sambal Stingray. No Singaporean feast is complete without its beloved desserts, with Bubur ChaCha and Bubur Pulut Hitam adding a sweet finale. The culinary journey will be complemented by the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail, a timeless symbol of the island's spirited charm.

Where: Pondichery Cafe, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

When: September 12 - 20, 2025

Photo: Sofitel Mumbai BKC





