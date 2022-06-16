Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to embrace parenthood with husband Anand Ahuja. The two are expecting their first child together sometime during the mid-2022. In March, Sonam (and Anand too) took to Instagram to share this happy news with some beautiful pictures of the couple, with the mom-to-be flaunting her baby bump. Alongside, she wrote a heartfelt note expressing her feelings, "We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Since then, friends, family and well-wishers from across the world showered the two with love and congratulatory notes. And people on social media are keeping a close eye on Sonam's pregnancy fashion and the journey.





Sonam Kapoor too didn't fail to impress her 32.8 million fans on Instagram. Since the big announcement, she has been giving us sneak peeks into her pregnancy journey (and of course, setting goals with her fashion statement!). Recently she was in Paris with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother in-law, Karan Boolani, to celebrate her 37th birthday. Upon returning to London, the parents-to-be arranged a grand baby shower. And it needs no mention that the event was all chic and fashionable. And yes, it had some delicious foods too!

From the Insta-stories uploaded by Sonam, Rhea and other guests, we could see a beautiful outdoor table setup with flowers, chic cutleries and great colour combination. But what grabbed our attention was the menu card. It was a round hand-painted menu, with a bib-shaped napkin on the top. The menu was handwritten and had the names of the guests written on the top. Let's find out what was on the menu:





Quite a lavish affair, isn't it? One of the guests - Dr Maryam Zamani - too shared the menu and wrote, "The chicest baby lunch". Several other guests did the same as well. A guest wrote, "Beautiful baby shower". Another guest captioned, "The most extraordinary baby shower to celebrate gorgeous mama to be."





In one of Rhea Kapoor's multiple Insta-stories, we could also get a close view of the table setup with tart, biscottis, cherries, flowers and more. Take a look:

Find Sonam Kapoor's beautiful pregnancy announcement post here:





