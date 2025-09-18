A New York-based food influencer is facing criticism after revealing that many of her viral restaurant videos were filmed using Meta's recording glasses. The TikTok creator, known online as Elizabeth Eats NYC, has been accused of hypocrisy for concealing her own identity while recording servers and chefs without their knowledge.





The sunglasses she uses are fitted with an ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers and multiple microphones, allowing users to capture hands-free photos and videos. Social-media users have called the practice "creepy" and "exploitative," with one commenter writing, "She ambushes people and records them without them realising."

Influencer Defends Use Of Meta Glasses

Elizabeth, a college graduate, has been documenting New York's food scene since June this year and has already gained millions of followers. She told The New York Post that she chose the Meta glasses because holding a camera was impractical due to a hand tremor, and she wanted her conversations in restaurants to appear more natural.

"The glasses let me film without a big intrusive camera," she said, adding that they help her "keep interactions genuine and spontaneous while still creating high-quality content."





Elizabeth initially displayed her real photograph as a profile picture but later switched to a cartoon avatar, saying she wanted to avoid the kind of attention other food influencers, such as Keith Lee, have received. "I don't want to be this huge famous person that can't leave their apartment," she said. "I just basically want to lead a normal life and have peace and privacy."





In response to criticism, she clarified that she seeks permission before featuring staff prominently and pointed out that her glasses include a blinking light to indicate recording. "I think I'm being held to a standard no other content creator has been held to before," she said. "Filming people in public has been standard practice since cameras were invented."

Boost For Small Restaurants

While the debate around her methods continues, Elizabeth's videos have also benefited several small businesses. After she featured The Chubby Crab in Chinatown, the restaurant was inundated with orders and even ran out of crab.





Owner Tom Wong admitted he was initially uncomfortable when he realised he had been filmed, but later said, "The [glasses] are part of her success and charm... I'm very happy now with her. I only have good things to say about her."

Elizabeth maintains that her mission is to highlight New York's best food spots, especially affordable, family-owned eateries, and insists her intentions have always been positive.