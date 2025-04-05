The task force representing Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety recently visited Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The officials conducted inspections not of restaurants but of another kind of Food Business Operator (FBO)/food establishment owned by private companies. They have shared their findings on X (formerly Twitter), noting some of the food safety regulations being followed as well as those that were not. On April 3, 2025, the task force inspected Hunger Box (part of Eatgood Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) in Raidurg. They discovered that there was a valid FSSAI license that was displayed prominently on the premises. Necessary documentation such as water analysis reports, pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and FoSTaC (food safety training) certificates of employees were also found to be available.
The officials observed a few food safety violations. They had to discard 250 grams of biryani masala and two kilos of jaggery as both had expired. They discovered some food items without labels in the refrigerator. They also noted that there was a lack of a gap between storage and walls.
On the same day, the task force undertook an inspection of Compass India Food Services Pvt. Ltd. in Synergy Park in Gachibowli. Here, too, they saw that the FSSAI license had been displayed at a prominent place on the premises. The requisite pest control records, water and food analysis reports, FoSTaC (food safety training) certificates and medical records of food handlers were available. They also noted that calibration of equipment was being done periodically. Additionally, they stated the TPM (Total Polar Material) levels of reused oil were being monitored for reused oil. TPM is a key indicator of oil degradation - High TPM levels imply that the oil is no longer suitable for frying. However, the one problem flagged by the food safety officials here was that the dustbins were not covered.
