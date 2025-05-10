Cheesecake is packed with comfort. This rich and creamy dessert comes with a soft cheese base. Layered over a crust, prepared from crackers or crushed cookies, it is often baked to perfection. From birthday celebrations to holiday feasts, this sugary indulgence reigns supreme on every occasion. But have you ever heard of cheesecake as a mode of payment? Recently, a freelancer received a cheesecake instead of her deserved payment. Harnoor Saluja, a communications specialist, shared the bizarre incident on LinkedIn.





In her post, Harnoor Saluja revealed that she received cheesecake as payment from a client after she sent an invoice to them. The content strategist wrote, “When I thought invoices couldn't get weirder, a client sent me a cheesecake. Yes. A whole cheesecake. Not a thank-you note, not a payment—just dairy-based confusion.”

Harnoor Saluja explained that she sent her address to the client, expecting to receive the remuneration. But, “they saw it and thought, ‘This freelancer? She needs dessert,” added the professional. Although Harnoor admitted that she loves cake, she wittily pointed out, “I wasn't running a pastry subscription.”





Voicing her displeasure with the mode of payment, Harnoor Saluja's comeback was, “Are we invoicing in tiramisu now? Should I start accepting PayPal and panna cotta? I'm here to get paid, not open a bakery. But if this is the vibe, I'm raising my rates to include clairs and emotional compensation. Should I list ‘gulab jamun' under preferred payment modes?”





The post grabbed the attention of LinkedIn users.





“Only if ‘sweetened confusion' counts as currency,” wrote one person.





Another jokingly commented, “Caramel Custard would be nice. Harnoor, what do you reckon?”





Presenting a POV scenario, a user said, “Client said ‘you deserve something sweet' — I said, ‘Yeah, like money.”





Here's another humorous remark: “Clearly, you've entered the dough — main dessert payments. Next up, chocolate ganache for bonuses and gulab jamun as late fees. Hope your accountant accepts macaroons and croissants too.”





“Cheesecake as currency might just be the most delicious form of delayed payment,” noted an individual.





“Gulab jamun and milk cake would be better, no?” wondered a foodie.