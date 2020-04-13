This Quick & Easy No-Bake Mango Cheesecake Is The Perfect Sweet For Hot Summer Months (Recipe Video Inside)

No-bake mango cheesecake makes for a sweet summer delight.

When our taste buds begin to crave the refreshing taste of mangoes, watermelons and nimbu paani, when we cannot bear the thought of venturing out into the hot sunshine - this is when there's no doubt about it - summers are officially here. The best way to combat the summer heat wave is to make use of the seasonal fruits and vegetables available during this period. These give a tasty and refreshing edge to our existing recipes, and also provide our body with the much-needed water content it requires.





Summers are also about being lazy - admit it or not, the idea of baking or cooking on a hot gas stove or an oven wouldn't appeal to most of us during the hot summer months. This no-bake mango cheesecake is the ideal recipe to help us get through the sweltering season! With a super-quick preparation and almost zero cook time, your favourite dessert will be ready in no time and that too with a mango twist.





The best thing about the no-bake mango cheesecake is that it requires only six simple ingredients. These are easily available in your pantry, or can be bought from the local grocery store. The biscuit base is made by crushing the leftover biscuits available at home in a polybag with the help of a rolling pin. A small amount of gelatin is also added to the cheesecake mixture in order to give it a smoother texture. The need for cooking in front of a gas-stove or an oven is obliterated entirely, as all you need to make the cheesecake is a refrigerator. The Mango cheesecake is also garnished with fresh mango pieces to make it a fruity, fresh and delicious summer delight!

So if you thought you wouldn't be able to make your favourite dessert in the hot summer months, think again. This quick and easy no-bake Mango cheesecake recipe can easily be made at home with minimal effort and optimal results!





Watch The Full Recipe Video Of No-Bake Mango Cheesecake Here:









