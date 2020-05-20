SEARCH
  • News
  • Boat Or Cheesecake? Netizens Divided Over What You See First In Illusory Pic

Boat Or Cheesecake? Netizens Divided Over What You See First In Illusory Pic

The illusory picture was an interesting capture of a cheesecake on a blue board, which seemed to look like structure of a ship sailing in the sea.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 20, 2020 13:01 IST

Reddit
Boat Or Cheesecake? Netizens Divided Over What You See First In Illusory Pic

Netizens are divided over this picture and whether it is a cheesecake or boat.

Highlights
  • A picture of a cheesecake went viral on social media
  • At first glance it seems to be a boat sailing in the sea
  • People poured in their reactions to the deceptive picture

We have often heard the theory that what we spot first in a picture gives us an insight into our innermost priorities. The thing that we see at first glance is what is important to us as an individual, or so it is said. This theory was put to the test for netizens in an illusory picture that recently surfaced on a Facebook page. The illusory picture showed an interesting capture of a cheesecake on a blue board, which seemed to look like structure of a ship sailing in the sea at first glance. Take a look a the picture:



(Also Read:)

The post on the Facebook page 'Me, My Cakes And I' asked its followers whether they saw a boat or a cheesecake. Users were fooled by the picture, as they assumed it was a boat in the first go but a closer look revealed that it was actually a cheesecake. People commented saying, "Wow! Boat for sure, took me a minute to see the cheesecake!"

"Most delicious looking boat ever," said one user while another one agreed, "Seen a boat first then cheesecake." Another Facebook user, however, had a different take as she saw a cheesecake first without any doubt. She commented on the post, "Absolutely cheesecake!! Ain't no boat. That's my slice."

The picture was also shared by an Instagram handle @travelquotes with the caption, "You wanna travel so bad you didn't notice this was a cake." The urge to travel perfectly encapsulated in the post resonated with many netizens. Take a look at the post:

(Also Read: )

What did you see first - boat or cheesecake? Tell us in the comments!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Viral PicCheesecakeIllusion
Twitterati Want This Burger Bun To 'Drop Skincare Routine', Thread Will Leave You In Splits
Twitterati Want This Burger Bun To 'Drop Skincare Routine', Thread Will Leave You In Splits
TikTok User's Miniature Gulab Jamun Video Is Too Adorable (And Viral!) To Ignore
TikTok User's Miniature Gulab Jamun Video Is Too Adorable (And Viral!) To Ignore

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com