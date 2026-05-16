A social media prank inside a Singapore shopping mall has now landed a French teenager in legal trouble. The 18-year-old student has been charged in Singapore after allegedly filming himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and placing it back for others to use. According to The Guardian, the teenager, identified as Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, was charged on April 24 with committing mischief and public nuisance. The incident allegedly took place on March 12 at a shopping mall in Singapore.





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The video later spread widely on social media and quickly drew backlash online. Authorities say the teenager has not yet entered a plea in court. The charges could lead to serious consequences. Under Singapore law, mischief can lead to up to two years in prison, a fine, or both. The public nuisance though, can lead to a lighter punishment of up to three months in jail, a fine, or both.

The juice vending machine operator, iJooz, reportedly filed a police complaint after the video surfaced. The company also took immediate action after the incident. According to reports, iJooz sanitised the entire dispenser and replaced all 500 straws inside the machine. The company has now announced plans to tighten hygiene and safety measures across its vending machines. Future upgrades are expected to include individually packed straws and straw compartments that unlock only after a customer completes payment.





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Lawyers representing the teenager reportedly declined to comment when approached about the case. The student is currently studying at a French business school in Singapore. Despite the charges, the teenager was granted permission by the court on Wednesday to travel to Manila later this month for a school graduation trip. He is expected to return to court on May 29. Singapore is known for enforcing tough laws related to hygiene, vandalism and public conduct. It has long maintained strict penalties for offences such as littering, graffiti and vandalism. Even chewing gum sales remain heavily restricted in the country.