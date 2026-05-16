An unusual incident at a Japanese restaurant based in Hong Kong has gone viral after a video began circulating on social media. The clip appears to show a parasite emerging from a piece of sashimi served to a diner, raising questions about food safety in raw seafood dishes. The incident quickly became viral, with the local authorities investigating the matter and the restaurant apologising.





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Parasite Spotted In Sashimi At Hong Kong Restaurant

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident took place on May 8 at the Causeway Bay branch of Japanese chain Gatten Sushi in Hong Kong. The video, shared by a diner on social media platform Threads, shows a thin, threadlike parasite emerging from a piece of golden eye snapper sashimi during a visit to the outlet.





The diner said they noticed the movement while preparing to take a photo of the dish before eating it, and later reported the matter to Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department via email. Raw fish dishes like sashimi can occasionally be prone to parasites.

Restaurant Issues Apology And Removes Affected Products

Following the incident, Gatten Sushi issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging that the discovery had caused concern among customers. In its statement, the chain expressed regret over the incident and said it was committed to maintaining food safety standards.





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The company also confirmed that it had taken immediate steps:

• All golden eye snapper products were removed and discarded across outlets

• Imports of the affected batch were suspended

• Internal processes would be strengthened, including more frequent inspections and staff training





Officials from Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department inspected the restaurant after the video surfaced online. According to SCMP, authorities confirmed that the affected product had already been withdrawn and discarded, and no issues were found with other food items at the outlet. Investigations are ongoing, and further action may be taken if violations are identified.