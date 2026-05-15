The New York Times has unveiled its list of the 100 Best Restaurants in New York City for 2026, and this year's selection goes beyond fine-dining restaurants to spotlight the diversity and character that define dining in New York. The New York Times said the list prioritises not just luxury or elaborate tasting menus, but a broader set of factors including imagination, ambience, service, technique, passion and "sheer deliciousness" - with a strong emphasis on what makes a restaurant distinctly New York. Notably, 33 restaurants made their debut on the list this year.

Kabawa Restaurant Takes The Top Spot







Topping the 2026 list is Kabawa in Manhattan, helmed by chef Paul Carmichael. The restaurant celebrates the depth and diversity of Caribbean cuisine, with a menu that blends locally sourced New York produce and speciality ingredients from the Caribbean. Known for its evolving offerings, Kabawa encourages diners to embrace the unexpected, with dishes that change frequently and reflect creativity and seasonality.





Yamada serving Japanese cuisine (Manhattan) and Torrisi serving Italian food (Manhattan) secured the second and third positions, respectively.





From a humble temple canteen in Queens to a Michelin-starred South Indian restaurant in Manhattan, Indian food has made a notable mark on the list, underlining its growing influence in one of the world's most competitive culinary capitals.

4 Indian Cuisine Restaurants On The Best NYC Restaurants List

Semma, Manhattan (Rank 9)

Semma, a Michelin-starred restaurant, is known for showcasing lesser-known dishes from across South India, offering diners a deeper look into the region's rich food heritage.





Chef Vijay Kumar's restaurant stands out for its deeply rooted connection to South Indian culinary traditions. Drawing from his upbringing in rural Tamil Nadu, Kumar brings bold, unapologetic flavours to the table. His dishes highlight complex textures and generous use of chillies, challenging the idea that refinement must come at the cost of authenticity.

Dhamaka, Manhattan (Rank 66)

Dhamaka, which translates to "explosion" in Hindi, lives up to its name with a menu that celebrates robust, rustic Indian flavours. Owned by Roni Mazumder and Chintan Pandya, the restaurant is inspired by the founders' personal histories and lesser-explored regional recipes.





According to the Michelin Guide, Dhamaka is known for its bold spice profiles and intense flavours, with many spices ground fresh in the kitchen daily. The menu features dishes such as chapli kebab, Amritsari fish fry, lasooni palak, pahaadi jhinga, rara gosht and nalli biryani, along with desserts like rabdi and kulfi. Its beverage list includes inventive cocktails such as Aam Sutra, Saada Paan, and Kahwa.

Temple Canteen, Queens (Rank 97)







Among the most unique entries is the Ganesh Temple Canteen in Flushing, Queens - a self-service vegetarian eatery located within the basement of a Hindu temple. Established in 1993, it is one of the earliest temple-based dining spaces in the US.





Known for its no-frills setting and affordable pricing, the canteen serves a wide range of authentic South Indian dishes, reportedly offering up to 100 items. Originally created to prepare naivedyam (sacred offerings) for the temple, it has since evolved into a beloved dining spot for both devotees and visitors. The contrast between the ornate temple architecture above and the simple dining space below adds to its distinctive charm.

Kabab King, Queens (Rank 100)







Rounding off the list at rank 100 is Kabab King, a Jackson Heights institution serving Indian and Pakistani dishes. It is also one of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's favourite restaurants. The all-day restaurant is known for its wide-ranging menu, from breakfast staples like halwa puri and omelettes to hearty dishes such as reshmi chicken, malai tikka, goat paya and chicken biryani.





The restaurant emphasises fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods, including clay tandoors that enhance flavour.