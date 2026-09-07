We all have that little curiosity about what makes it to a celebrity's plate. From carefully planned nutritious meals and other indulgent dishes to comforting home-cooked delights, their food diaries often give us a peek into the lifestyle behind the glamour. This time, the food inspiration has come from Jackky Bhagnani. His gastronomic tales proved that eating healthy certainly doesn't have to mean eating boring. In his latest post, the producer shared a glimpse of the healthy meals that made up his week. And yes, there is plenty here to make anyone hungry.

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The post began with a colourful platter featuring stuffed chicken, served with pesto sauce on the side and accompanied by sauteed vegetables, which added a healthy touch to the meal. The next slide featured a drool-worthy paneer sizzler, with a spiced slab of paneer coated in a flavourful sauce and paired with sauteed vegetables for a much-needed dose of fibre.

Another appetising chicken preparation made an appearance, once again accompanied by sauteed vegetables. Giving the spread a South Indian touch, one of the plates featured neer dosa paired with chicken curry and sabzi. Another hearty platter showed yakhani pulao, cooked with an array of homely spices, alongside a bowl of raita. The final slide featured dosa paired with chicken porial, a flavourful South Indian stir-fry made with bite-sized chicken pieces, onions and traditional spices.

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Explaining the emotion, Jackky wrote, “Good nutrition is all about balance, nourishment and consistency. Here's a look at the wholesome meals that make up a week.”

Jackky Bhagnani knows how to make us slurp with his food diaries. A few days ago, he shared a video on Instagram chomping on delectable dosa with coconut chutney. In fact, he made the dosa first, and his expressions were enough to convey that he thoroughly enjoyed relishing it. Jackky began by mixing the dosa batter, followed by preparing a nice aloo sabji for the filling. He then spread the batter thinly on a heated pan, added a spoonful of ghee and shredded cheese, followed by the aloo sabji and a drizzle of chilli sauce for his personal touch. He tasted it in the end and approved the taste. Click here to read the full story.





Do you often find yourself enjoying food as much as Jackky Bhagnani does?