Dahi kebabs are a popular favourite for their creamy texture and crispy exterior. But when it comes to serving them, the right presentation can make the dish look even more appetising.





Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared simple tips on how to arrange a dahi kebab sizzler plate. He showed how thoughtful plating can give a homemade dish a restaurant-style touch. In a video shared on Instagram, Ranveer suggested five things to keep in mind before serving the dahi kebabs.





1. Use Poha If You Don't Have Besan

If besan or roasted chickpea flour is not available, Ranveer suggested using poha instead. "Grind the poha and make a powder out of it and make it thicker," he said.

Also Read: Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Reveals The Right Way To Cut Green Chillies





2. Don't Make The Batter Too Thick Or Runny

Ranveer advised against making the dahi kebab mixture too thick. If it looks slightly runny, the poha or besan will absorb the excess moisture and thicken it. "It is very important that the batter is liquidy; if it is too hard, then it will become too dry and you won't be able to eat it," he added.





3. Keep The Rice Slightly Overcooked

For the sizzler plate, Ranveer recommended using slightly overcooked rice. According to the chef, if the rice is dry, then it will get even drier on the hot plate and you won't be able to eat the rice.





4. Always Use A Sizzler Plate Safely

A proper sizzler plate is the best option, but a tawa can also be used if one is unavailable. In that case, Brar advised placing a wooden base underneath it to protect the table from the heat. He also warned against using a regular plate on a hot surface as it could crack or break and cause injuries.





5. Add Everything Only When It's Ready

Brar's final tip was to ensure that all the components are prepared before placing anything on the hot sizzler plate. The kebabs, rice and other elements should only be added once everything is ready to serve.





Also Read: Sunil Grover Turns Chef As He Makes Rotis On A Traditional Wood-Fired Chulha

Now, you can serve your dahi kebab sizzler safely while ensuring the kebabs, rice and other elements retain their texture and flavour.