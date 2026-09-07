Actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared an important message about food and healthy eating in a recent video posted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, or FSSAI, on Instagram. Speaking about the #EatRightIndia movement, the actor explained why paying attention to what we eat and how we eat can be important for our health.

Pankaj Tripathi Says Most People Are Eating The Wrong Way

"Eat Right India, Eat Right Everybody," Pankaj Tripathi says in the video, before stressing that eating right is necessary for good health.

He says awareness around food is extremely important. According to him, what we eat has a direct connection with our body. "Hum jo khayenge na, wahi hamara shareer banega," he says. Simply put, the food we eat becomes a part of us, which is why paying attention to our meals matters.





But Pankaj Tripathi did not only speak about food. He also connected eating habits with the way people think. "Aur hum jo sochenge na, wahi hamara vyaktitva banega," he says, asking people to keep a check on both their food and their thoughts.





Also Read: Irfan Pathan Tries Zurich's Famous Lindt Hot Chocolate. Here's How To Make It At Home

Eat Right, Think Right

One of the most interesting things he shared was a personal habit he has recently developed.

Pankaj Tripathi said that for the past one month, he has been spending around half an hour eating his food. Instead of rushing through a meal, he takes his time and enjoys it properly. He says he eats while taking in the 'Ras' and 'Swaad of the food.'





His reason is simple. Life is already full of rush and running around. Amid an entire day of work and responsibilities, meals are among the few moments when people can actually stop and take some time for themselves.





That is why, according to him, a meal deserves proper attention.





He says that when it is time to eat, the focus should be completely on the food. "Ab mera dhyaan sirf khane par hi rahega aur kisi cheez par nahi rahega," he explains.





The actor also spoke about the traditional way food has been treated in Indian culture. He pointed out that there is a practice of offering pranam before eating. Food, he says, is consumed with 'Shraddha' and gratitude.





Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Wants To Treat Her Friends To Matcha Tiramisu, Shares Recipe





He describes the process of consuming food with so much respect and gratitude as a complete practice, almost like a 'Puja Paddhati.'





Eating right is important, but so is being mindful while eating. Instead of treating meals as something to finish quickly between a busy schedule, Pankaj Tripathi suggests giving food the time and attention it deserves.





The video is part of FSSAI's #EatRightIndia movement, which is creating awareness around healthier everyday eating habits. As he says, "Eat Right aapki sehat ke liye zaroori hai." And according to him, it is an awareness that everyone should understand.