Navratri festivities are often marked by fasting, with grocery stores - offline and online - stocked with potato chips, rajgira ladoos, kuttu ka atta and so on. While traditionally people would purchase the ingredients and prepare dishes at home, when late-night hunger kicks in, Gen Z does not hesitate to order online some Navratri-special meals.
Known for their digital-first habits and on-demand lifestyles, this generation is bringing a fresh twist to Navratri meals with their late-night orders. Predictive insights from Food Data Scrape reveal how their choices are expected to transform late-night food ordering trends this festive season.
Midnight Orders On The Rise During Navratri
Data analysis predicts a 35% jump in midnight food orders during Navratri compared to regular days. Gen Z's flexible schedules and fondness for late-night snacking are driving this surge, signalling a shift in how younger diners observe festival traditions.
Predicted Top Food Categories For Navratri 2025
Using Food Delivery Datasets from major quick commerce players and delivery platforms, here's a forecast of what Gen Z will be craving most during Navratri:
- Fasting-Friendly Snacks (40%) - Sabudana Vada, Samak Rice Khichdi
- Beverages (25%) - Tender Coconut Water, Herbal Tea
- Desserts (15%) - Fruit Custard, Kesar Phirni
- Health-Conscious Items (10%) - Smoothie Bowls, Fresh Salads
- Fast Food (10%) - Paneer Wraps, Aloo Tikki Burger
These predictions are based on food ordering patterns observed during Navratri 2024.
Peak Late-Night Hours And Popular Dishes During Navratri
Food Delivery Scraping API Services highlights that Gen Z's preferred ordering window falls between 12 AM and 3 AM. Here's a snapshot of last year's midnight orders, which shape the predictions for 2025:
|Time Slot
|% of Total Orders
|Top Ordered Items
|12:00 AM – 1:00 AM
|22%
|Sabudana Vada, Tender Coconut
|1:00 AM – 2:00 AM
|28%
|Herbal Tea, Kesar Phirni
|2:00 AM – 3:00 AM
|15%
|Samak Rice Khichdi, Fruit Custard
|3:00 AM – 4:00 AM
|5%
|Paneer Wraps, Aloo Tikki Burger
This late-night snacking trend among Gen Z reflects a blending of old and new - traditional fasting-friendly dishes ordered with just a tap on a screen.
