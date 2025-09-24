Navratri festivities are often marked by fasting, with grocery stores - offline and online - stocked with potato chips, rajgira ladoos, kuttu ka atta and so on. While traditionally people would purchase the ingredients and prepare dishes at home, when late-night hunger kicks in, Gen Z does not hesitate to order online some Navratri-special meals.





Known for their digital-first habits and on-demand lifestyles, this generation is bringing a fresh twist to Navratri meals with their late-night orders. Predictive insights from Food Data Scrape reveal how their choices are expected to transform late-night food ordering trends this festive season.

Midnight Orders On The Rise During Navratri

Data analysis predicts a 35% jump in midnight food orders during Navratri compared to regular days. Gen Z's flexible schedules and fondness for late-night snacking are driving this surge, signalling a shift in how younger diners observe festival traditions.

Predicted Top Food Categories For Navratri 2025

Using Food Delivery Datasets from major quick commerce players and delivery platforms, here's a forecast of what Gen Z will be craving most during Navratri:

Fasting-Friendly Snacks (40%) - Sabudana Vada, Samak Rice Khichdi

- Sabudana Vada, Samak Rice Khichdi Beverages (25%) - Tender Coconut Water, Herbal Tea

- Tender Coconut Water, Herbal Tea Desserts (15%) - Fruit Custard, Kesar Phirni

- Fruit Custard, Kesar Phirni Health-Conscious Items (10%) - Smoothie Bowls, Fresh Salads

- Smoothie Bowls, Fresh Salads Fast Food (10%) - Paneer Wraps, Aloo Tikki Burger

These predictions are based on food ordering patterns observed during Navratri 2024.

Peak Late-Night Hours And Popular Dishes During Navratri

Food Delivery Scraping API Services highlights that Gen Z's preferred ordering window falls between 12 AM and 3 AM. Here's a snapshot of last year's midnight orders, which shape the predictions for 2025:

Time Slot % of Total Orders Top Ordered Items 12:00 AM – 1:00 AM 22% Sabudana Vada, Tender Coconut 1:00 AM – 2:00 AM 28% Herbal Tea, Kesar Phirni 2:00 AM – 3:00 AM 15% Samak Rice Khichdi, Fruit Custard 3:00 AM – 4:00 AM 5% Paneer Wraps, Aloo Tikki Burger

This late-night snacking trend among Gen Z reflects a blending of old and new - traditional fasting-friendly dishes ordered with just a tap on a screen.