Hina Khan, who is battling stage-3 breast cancer, is a brave heart. She embodies strength and showcases her never-give-up spirit. On Sunday (March 1), the actress gave fans a glimpse into her Ramadan celebrations at home. She uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her Sehri meal. The meal featured an assortment of snacks and beverages. The first couple of snaps showcased beautifully arranged dates on a plate. A well-decorated table, lit up with lamps and candles, held freshly sliced fruits and watermelon wedges. Crispy pakodas were also part of the feast, alongside two glasses of refreshing chia seeds-infused rose milk and orange juice.

Hina Khan's caption read, "Ramadan Mubarak. Kaisi lag rahi hoon? Day 1 Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar.. Alhamdullilah. Dua mai yaad rakhiyega. Take a look:

Hina Khan is a true-blue foodie. Last month, her good friend, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and his wife Richa invited the actress to a dinner outing at their residence. The delicious Bengali spread included crunchy brinjal fry, dal, spring onion curry, and matar paneer. Of course, Bengali cuisine is incomplete without fish dishes. So, the hosts treated Hina to two types of fish items - a classic fish curry and mustard fish. Sharing the wonderful gastronomical experience on her Instagram Stories, Hina Khan wrote, "Mustard fish, uff! Bengali khaana, uff! What a meal, Debu da! A memorable dinner night at Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Richa Bhattacharya's place. Read full story here.

Last year, Hina Khan visited Kolkata and made sure to try out some authentic dishes at the City of Joy. Her epicurean adventure began with roshogollas aka rasgullas, mishti doi, and nolen gur kacha golla. She admitted to having 10 roshogollas, underlining her love for mithais. Next, Hina savoured tangy-spicy phuchkas (gol gappas) accompanied by a cup of hot kulhad tea. Click here to know more.

Hina Khan's foodie moments always leave us with a hungry stomach. We can't wait to see more such foodie updates from her.