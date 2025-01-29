Actress Hina Khan, who is bravely fighting stage 3 breast cancer, refuses to let her illness define her life. Instead, she is living life to the fullest and inspiring others with her indomitable spirit. Recently, Hina received a dinner invitation from actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya and his wife Richa at their residence. The evening turned out to be a grand Bengali feast, to say the least. Hina shared a video on her Instagram Stories, documenting the wonderful culinary experience. The table was set with an array of dishes, including brinjal fry, traditional spring onion curry, dal, and matar paneer. For foodies, no Bengali cuisine is complete without fish, and this meal was no exception. There were not one but two fish items: a fish curry and mustard fish.

Hina's caption read, "Mustard fish, uff! Bengali khaana, uff! What a meal, Debu da! A memorable dinner night at Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Richa Bhattacharya's place." Take a look:

Last year, Hina Khan celebrated her mother, Ruksana Aslam Khan's, birthday with delectable cakes. The first one was a customised dessert decorated with butterscotch icing and edible butterfly sticks, featuring her mother's first initial, "R". The second sweet treat was a pineapple cake, drizzled with delectable vanilla frosting, making it simply drool-worthy. Hina shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, "Maa, wishing you good health, happiness, and a long life... Ameen. Dua #HappyBirthdayMaa." Click here to read the full story.

Hina Khan's soft spot for sweet dishes is no secret. Previously, the actress treated her taste buds to a cup of comforting hot chocolate, an assortment of desserts, and savoury snacks. She uploaded snapshots from the gastronomical expedition on Instagram. One snap captured Hina stirring hot chocolate - a staple winter drink. Another frame featured a tasty spread of stuffed croissants, pink and brown macarons, and plated burrata avocado toast. "Indulging in a well-deserved treat... Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it," she wrote. Click here to know more.

More power to you, Hina Khan! May you brighten up your day and ours with more culinary updates!