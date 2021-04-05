Biscuit sales have surely seen a spurt of growth in the past one year. In June 2020, Parle released reports that its glucose biscuit Parle-G had registered record high sales in the first quarter of the year. Its easy availability and inexpensive price made it the top choice for many Indians during the lockdown period. However, one customer was far from happy with the brand's 'Hide N Seek' biscuits. According to a post on Reddit by u/varnanrav, the packet of the chocolate flavoured biscuits claims an extra quantity of 20 grams, however, the inside of the packet is quite different. Take a look:

The post shared by the Reddit user in the sub-Reddit r/India received over 1.4k upvotes and counting. In the two pictures that the user shared, we could see the exterior as well as inside contents of the chocolate cream biscuit. "20g extra," read the packaging while the biscuits inside told a different story. There were a total of 10 biscuits separated into stacks of four and three, with empty gaps in between. "Please explain what's happening here? Is it the plastic that's 20g extra," asked the user in his post.

The photographs of the funny post about chocolate biscuits left Reddit users confused. While some could not understand what 'extra' was given in the packet, others suggested it may be the net weight which was the added element claimed by the packaging. "They gave 20gm extra of HIDE, not SEEK," wrote one user in the comments section while another hilariously remarked, "Social distancing!"

Take a look at some reactions:

Have you experienced a similar situation with some packaged items? Tell us your story in the comments below.