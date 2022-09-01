One of the most extensively observed festivities, Ganesh Chaturthi, is here! The 10-day long festival began on August 31, 2022, and people around the country geared up to mark the day. From decorating houses, making special festival recipes, and preparing for puja, Ganesh Chaturthi brings excitement to everyone's life! Even celebrities around the nation wished their fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and displayed their puja pandals on Instagram stories. Among these various celebrity stories, what really caught our attention was Genelia D'Souza's grand celebration with her family! Genelia D'Souza is one of those actors to whom we relate the most. Her funny reels keep us engaged, and her culinary adventures make us drool! Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Genelia shared a snapshot of her celebrations with her family. Her celebration was filled with different kinds of modaks!





The actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of her family standing in front of a huge pandal. In front of them, there is also a huge tray decked with white coloured modaks. Just beside that, a big kesar modak is presented in front of Ganesh Ji. There is also a small bowl of more yellow-coloured modaks with some cashews. In the story, Genelia wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." Take a look at her story below:

Isn't this looking fantastic!? Since Ganesh Chaturthi is the time to have modaks and celebrate the 10-day festival, many people make this delicacy at home. However, not everyone is a master at making modaks. But, if you still want to give this dish a try, here we bring you a quick and easy modak recipe. Check out the full recipe below:

Easy Modak Recipe: Here's How To Make Modak

Jaggery and grated coconut are added to a hot pan. Then add nutmeg and saffron. Cook for five more minutes. Boil water and ghee in a large pot. Add the flour and salt. Mix well. Cook the dish with a cover until it is halfway done. While the dough is still hot, knead it thoroughly while coating the bottom of a steel basin with ghee. Now take a small amount of dough, form it into a ball, press it flat, and shape the edges into a flower pattern. Fill the dough with a dollop of the filling, then close it. Steam the dumplings for 10 to 15 minutes while they are enclosed in a muslin cloth. Serve and enjoy!





