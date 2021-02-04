Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh's Anniversary Dinner Was Full Of Surprises!

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh rung in their 9th birthday anniversary.

Highlights Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh rung in their 9th anniversary

The duo celebrated with a lovey dinner amidst candlelights

Take a look at the yummy food they savoured

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are two celebrities who give us serious couple goals. Be it their cute Reels videos on Instagram or some lovey-dovey messages for each other, they never cease to amaze us. The happy duo rang in their 9th wedding anniversary on 3 February, 2021. They celebrated nine years of togetherness by spending quality time with each other and sharing sweet videos on Instagram. She wrote, "There is no me without you. I'm totally madly, crazy in love you, Happy Anniversary Love." Genelia Deshmukh also planned a dinner date, much to Riteish's surprise. Take a look at the video she shared:





"Celebrating life, quite literally with Riteish Deshmukh," wrote Genelia Deshmukh in the caption of her post. In the short video, we could see how beautifully the table had been decorated for the duo's anniversary dinner with table ornaments, fresh flowers, and scented candles. We could also spot two customised menu cards for Genelia and Riteish, with the couple's initials and the date of the anniversary mentioned on top. How adorable, right? Riteish Deshmukh too posted a short video of the lovely surprise planned by wife Genelia. Take a look:





"Surprise Anniversary Celebration by the Baiko - this is just the beginning," wrote Riteish Deshmukh. A few snippets of the delicious food were also shared by Genelia Deshmukh and we couldn't get enough of the wonderful spread by chef Vikramjit Roy, who flew all the way from Delhi to cater for the sumptuous dinner. The all-vegan menu comprised lots of crusty veggies, zingy dips and sauces, edible flowers and loads of desserts! Take a look at the food pictures shared.





Here's hoping to see more snippets from the actor's foodie diaries soon. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are parents to two boys, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. The couple also have a plant-based meat initiative, which has become a growing trend amid the pandemic.







