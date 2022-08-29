Indian cuisine is full of soulful indulgences that we can never get enough of. Plus, with the food variety that we get in each state and culture, there are numerous flavours to explore. However, at times, some of the best tastes come from the simplest Indian dishes. And it seems like Genelia D'Souza, too, has found comfort in the everyday spicy and fried recipes! Genelia D'Souza's love for all things delicious is well known to all. The actress frequently posts pictures of food on her social media platforms, which makes us drool! Moreover, Genelia is an advocate of veganism. And as a result, the majority of the food she enjoys is vegan. Even her latest indulgence of some famous Indian delights was vegan.





Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram and shared a short video where we can spot samosa, kachoris, puris, aloo ki sabzi, chole curry, and some bhature. In the story, she also wrote, "Thank you so much @karishmagulati @theharshlunia @sunnylunia007. This @veggyyums meal was just unbelievable. Thank you for making it vegan for us. The world is full of amazing people." Take a look at the story here:

Isn't this looking yummy!? Well, this isn't the first time that Genelia has posted about her yummy Indian vegan food. Earlier, the actress was seen enjoying a delicious Gujarati thali. Her plate was full of items like puri, curry, patra, sabzi, rice, fried bits, and salad. "Thank you so much @greengujaratrestaurant, for giving us the most amazing Gujarati vegan thali. And the falooda was omg, makes me so happy #crueltyfree #plantbased," Genelia had captioned the story! You can read more about it here.





As Genelia D'Souza keeps posting about her culinary adventures and lip-smacking vegan food, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Do you also enjoy having vegan food? Let us know in the comments below.