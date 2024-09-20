Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai turned 4 yesterday, September 19, and her mother went all out to make her birthday week extra special. The American fashion model shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram showcasing Khai's Star Wars-themed celebration. The highlight was undoubtedly the Yoda birthday cake. One photo offered a full view of the stunning dessert, featuring a miniature Yoda atop a textured pink base, decorated with edible pearls. Another snap showed a half-eaten cake, revealing its rainbow colours inside. The words, “May the FOURce be with you” were written on the cake stand with green icing. In another photo, the birthday girl was spotted enjoying a cup of chocolate ice cream topped with colourful sprinkles. A box of chocolate sprinkles was also on the table.

In her caption, Gigi Hadid wrote, “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible - will be in the water from dawn til dusk. She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty Khai - it is my life's greatest joy and pride to be your mama! Thank you for the four best years of my life - you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love! YODA BEST." Take a look:

Earlier, on Mother's Day, Gigi Hadid shared a photo dump of the baby food she prepared for her little girl. The supermodel used portion control plates to ensure her Khai had veggies with almost every meal. The first picture featured a mix of carrots and green pickles, a few French fries, tomato sauce and what appeared to be small pieces of bread or cake. Next, there were three adorable panda face pancakes topped with whipped cream, colourful toppings and some blackberries. Click here to read the full story.

