Idlis are a staple breakfast dish in many Indian households. This healthy and savoury delicacy consists of soft, fluffy, steamed cakes made from a fermented batter of rice and de-husked black lentils. But let's be real, eating the same old idlis every day can get boring. If you are looking to mix things up and add some excitement to your morning meal, we have got just the thing. A viral video shared on Instagram gives a simple yet game-changing twist to the classic idli recipe. All you have to do is make small rings on a pan using Idli batter. The result is crispy, delicious Idli rings, which you can further mix and match with the vegetables and seasoning of your choice.





In the video, the vlogger is seen making a bunch of idli rings after which she heats oil in a pan. Then, she adds garlic, green chillies, onion, capsicum, tomato, red chilli powder and salt to taste. The next step is to add the cooked Idli rings to the mix and top it up with chilli sauce, ketchup and a little bit of vinegar. Mix it all well and the dish is ready to savour.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on Instagram with several people sharing their thoughts on the dish in the comment section. One user wrote, "Ohh, this can replace the normal boring pasta."





Another added, "This looks very yum."





A viewer pointed out, "FYI idli is steamed, if we use pan it's dosai."





A foodie suggested, "Next time make idli noodles."





Several others praised the cook's creativity and shared that they will try making the dish at home.





What do you think of this viral recipe? Would you like to try it? Let us know in the comment section below.