Ever wondered how much care chefs have to take while plating complicated desserts in a fine-dining setting? Rapper Badshah recently got a 'taste' of part of their efforts when he joined Chef Vikas Khanna in the kitchen. The celebrated Indian chef is currently helming his acclaimed restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. He often meets celebrities when they come to dine at this establishment, but his interaction with Badshah was of a different kind. In a video posted on Instagram, the chef and the rapper can be seen assembling an intricate mango dessert together.





The clip shows Chef Vikas Khanna guiding Badshah to plate the dessert in a specific way. There are multiple sweet elements, and they all need to be structured in a particular order. One key yellowish element is already added to the plate when the video starts. Badshah is seen adding mango coulis on top of it. Then the chef comes in with a piping bag of what we're guessing is mango mousse. He layers it on top in a circular motion until it spreads down the sides, too.

Badshah comes in again with coulis and adds it around the mousse to create a border of sorts. Chef Vikas Khanna takes the squeeze bottle from him to fill in the empty spaces and perfect the overall look. Next, he carefully adds a block of mango ice cream on top. It has the design of a peacock on it, made from Raspberry Kulfi. Badshah adds the finishing touches to the dessert plate. The final result looked undeniably scrumptious! Take a look below:







We wonder who the next celebrity will be to get a behind-the-scenes experience of Chef Vikas Khanna's culinary flair!





