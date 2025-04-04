Goa: The Paul John Visitor Centre in Goa has been named the 'Global Winner - Visitor Attraction of the Year' at the Icons of Whisky 2025, part of the prestigious World Whiskies Awards. The announcement was made on March 27, placing the centre among the top whisky destinations in the world.





This is the first time an Indian whisky experience has received such a global title, recognising its contribution to whisky tourism and education. The award acknowledges the centre's role in promoting not only the Paul John brand but also India's growing presence in the global whisky landscape.





Located in Goa, the Paul John Visitor Centre is India's first dedicated space for single malt whisky experiences. It offers guided tours of the distillery, whisky-making insights, and curated tastings of its award-winning single malts.

Speaking on the win, Paul P. John, Chairman of Paul John Whisky, said, "This award is a proud moment for Indian whisky. Our vision was to create a space where people could engage with the craft behind our whiskies. Being recognised globally affirms the work our team has put into the experience."





India has seen growing recognition in the international whisky community, with several homegrown brands earning praise in recent years. Paul John Whisky, produced by John Distilleries, is among the few Indian single malts with a significant global footprint.





The Icons of Whisky Awards, organised annually by Whisky Magazine, honour excellence across the whisky industry, including distilleries, individuals, and visitor experiences. This year's honours reinforce Goa's growing reputation as a destination not only for beaches but also for world-class spirits.





The Paul John Visitor Centre continues to attract whisky enthusiasts from around the world, offering a closer look at one of Asia's most celebrated single malt brands.