'Gol Gappa Langar' At Singhu Border By Firemen From Haryana Impresses Everyone

Aanchal Mathur | Updated: December 26, 2020 11:29 IST
The farmers protest at Delhi borders has garnered the attention from across the world. But besides the bone of contention that between the government and protesting farmers, it is the many heart-warming gestures that have been happening at the site that have impressed the people. Recently, a team of 21 firemen from the Rania fire station, Sirsa, Haryana, who had come to Singhu border to support the protest started a langar of gol gappas at the site after they saw a child loitering around the vendor without any money to buy the gol gappas while the vendor had barely made any money with people preferring to eat at langar (community kitchen) at the protest site.
Fireman Surender Kamboj and his friends then decided to give a little Christmas treat for all and bought the entire stock of gol gappas from the vendor, Mohammad Salim, for Rs. 1000, who had earned just 500 in three days. The pop-up gol gappa langar was an instant hit as the entire stock was sold in mere half an hour!
The 33-year old Surender Kamboj said that what prompted them to start the innovative langar was the child who kept loitering around the vendor, when asked what he wanted to said 'gol gappa' but did not have any money to buy. On the other hand, the 'gol gappa' seller had not earned anything as people have been eating at 'langars' (community kitchen). "He could sell his stock and we got a chance to do 'sewa' (service). It was a win-win situation for everybody," said Ravindra Kumar, Mr Kamboj's colleague.
The spontaneous action the firemen impressed everyone around including the farmers.
