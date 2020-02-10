Google CEO Sundar Pichai Celebrates 15 Years Of Google Maps With His Own Burrito Map

Burritos are close to the heart of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and here's why.

Highlights Google Maps celebrates 15 years since it began in 2005

CEO of Google Sunder Pichai shared a Burrito map on the occasion

The map shows Sundar Pichai's favourite veggie burrito places all across

Google Maps has come a long way, as the app has completed 15 years since its birth in 2005. It was indeed a momentuous occasion for the entire Google fraternity, including CEO Sundar Pichai. He congratulated his teams for making such a wonderful tool that is part of his daily life and helps people commute and search for things they need. He also decided to celebrate in a unique way, by sharing a map of his favourite burrito places from across the globe. Check it out:





Sundar Pichai revealed how burrito is his all-time favourite comfort food, and he loves to devouor a veggie burrito wherever he travels. He wrote in a blog on Google, "Burritos are one of the things that help me feel normal when jet lagged between time zones. Over the years, I've discovered some great burrito places. In honor of Google Maps' 15th birthday, I've made a list of some of my favorites on Google Maps (of course!)." He even shared the list on Twitter:





The map featured burrito places from across the globe, from New York to London, to San Francisco and to Mumbai. Sundar Pichai further said that Burritos were very close to his heart, although it may not be the perfect demarcator of the possibilities of Google Maps.





"Finding the best burrito might sound trivial in the context of all the amazing things Google Maps can do-from helping to shave hours off a commute over the course of the year to providing SOS alerts during emergencies. But for someone who finds as much joy in a good burrito as I do, it can be a magical moment," wrote Sundar Pichai in the blog.





About a month ago, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had revealed how he takes only a single heavy meal in a day. It is quite interesting to see glimpses of the foodie sides of the leaders of big tech corporations. We hope to see more such insights into the diets and food preferences of the top CEO's of the tech world!







